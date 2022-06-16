Exmark Seniors protect home field against Lincoln High

The Beatrice Exmark Seniors were were able to rally for four runs in the fourth inning Wednesday to pull away from Lincoln High.

Beatrice won the game 6-2 at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched four innings for Beatrice, giving up two unearned runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking three. Adam DeBoer pitched three innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out four and walking none.

After getting out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the first inning, Beatrice was able to grab a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Jaxson Blackburn got the rally started with a double and went to third on Austin Burroughs' single. Adam Deboer then walked to load the bases with nobody out.

Lincoln High was able to record the first out without a run scoring, but Noah Jobman's ground out allowed a run to score. It would be the only run of the inning, though, for Beatrice.

Lincoln High stranded runners at second and third in the second inning. In the third inning, two singles, a walk and an error led to two runs for the visitors, giving them a 2-1 lead.

Beatrice tied the game in the bottom of the third. With one out, Deboer singled, went to second on a passed ball and went to third on a ground out. Noah Jobman reached on an error, which allowed Deboer to score, tying it 2-2.

Beatrice's big fourth inning started with one out. Colton Belding walked, Dylan Roeder singled and both scored on Blackburn's two-RBI triple to make it 4-2.

Burroughs' RBI double made it 5-2 and Aiden Russell's RBI single made it 6-2, which would end up being the final score.

Beatrice had eight hits in the game. Blackburn had a triple and a double while Roeder and Burroughs had a double and a single each. Adding a single each was Deboer and Russell.

Exmark also played Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday and were leading 6-3 after four innings before rain washed away the rest of the game. Parker Tegtmeier and Burroughs both pitched in the game.

Henning and Burroughs had two hits each while Blackburn, Deboer and Russell had a hit each.

The Beatrice Exmark Seniors are now 6-9-1 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Densmore Field in Lincoln to play Lincoln North Star. They will pay at Fairbury on Wednesday and at Bellevue West on June 26. Their next home game will be against Malcolm on June 28 at 8 p.m.

