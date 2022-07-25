Exmark Seniors' season comes to an end

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors' bats went cold over the weekend during the B1 Area Tournament at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

In an elimination game on Saturday, Exmark fell to Crete 1-0.

The lone run came in the top of the first inning. Two singles and an error led to the run.

Beatrice's best chance to score came in the bottom of the first inning. They had runners at first and second with two outs. Adam Deboer singled, but Austin Burroughs was thrown out at home plate while trying to score from second base.

Exmark's next chance to score came in the bottom of the sixth when Burroughs and Deboer both singled, putting runners at first and third with two outs. Beatrice would be unable to come up with the big hit, though.

They went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, ending the game.

Kai Mayfield was the tough-luck losing pitcher. He pitched five innings, giving up one unearned run on three hits while striking out two and walking one. Deboer pitched two innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out five and walking one.

Beatrice had four hits in the game, all singles. Deboer had two singles while Jaxson Blackburn and Burroughs had a single each.

Beatrice fell to the loser's bracket by losing to Hickman 2-1 on Friday night.

Hickman's two runs came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Three walks loaded the bases with one out. An error led to the first run and a sacrifice fly made it 2-0.

Beatrice tried to rally in the top of the seventh. With two outs, Deboer walked and scored when Aidan Russell reached on an error. The next hitter would groud out, though, ending the game.

Parker Tegtmeir pitched four innings, giving up two unearned runs on no hits while striking out six and walking five. Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched a hitless fifth inning, striking out two. Burroughs pitched a hitless sixth inning, striking out two.

Neither team had a hit in the game.

Beatrice Exmark's season comes to an end after posting a 14-19 record.

Hickman remains the only unbeaten team in the B1 Area Tournament as of Monday. After defeating Beatrice on Friday, they beat Sutton on Saturday and Lincoln Christian on Sunday.

Hickman will play in the championship game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Christenson Field in Beatrice against the winner of Monday's game between Fairbury and Lincoln Christian. Hickman would have to be beaten twice.

The winner of the area tournament advances to the Class B State Tournament in Broken Bow beginning on Saturday.

Tecumseh still alive in C4 Area Tournament

The Tecumseh Legion Seniors are still alive in the C4 Area Tournament in Wymore. After a first round win over Palmyra on Friday, Tecumseh fell to Syracuse on Saturday.

In an elimination game on Sunday, Tecumseh defeated Wymore. They were scheduled to play an elimination game on Monday at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

The winner will play top-seeded Chick-fil-A at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will need to beat them twice. Wilber and Wymore have both been eliminated from the tournament.

The winner of the C4 Area Tournament will advance to Class C State at Wisner beginning on Saturday.