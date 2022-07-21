Exmark Seniors set to host B1 Area Tourney

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors will be hosting the B1 Area Tournament this weekend at Christenson Field.

Beatrice is the No. 6 seed and they will open against top-seeded Hickman at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The winner will play at 5 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of Friday's 2:30 p.m. game between third-seeded Sutton and fourth-seeded Fairbury.

The loser of Hickman/Beatrice will play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of Friday's 5 p.m. game between second-seeded Lincoln Christian and fifth-seeded Crete.

The tournament is slated to last through Tuesday when the championship game scheduled for 5 p.m.. If another game is needed to decide the championship, it will take place immediately following the first game.

The winner of the tournament will advance to the Class B State Tournament in Broken Bow July 30 through Aug. 3.

Wymore will be hosting the C4 Area Tournament. They are the No. 5 seed and will play top-seeded Chick-fil-A Friday night at 7 p.m. With a win, they would play at 7 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of third-seeded Wilber and fourth-seeded Syracuse.

With a loss, Wymore would drop to an elimination game at 1 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of second-seeded Tecumseh and fifth-seeded Palmyra. The tournament's championship game(s) are scheduled for Tuesday.

The winner of the C4 Area Tournament will advance to the Class C State Tournament in Wisner July 30 through Aug. 3.