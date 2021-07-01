Exmark Seniors shut out Falls City

Zane Hoffman pitched four scoreless innings and Caleb Jobman homered in a win over Falls City Wednesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Beatrice won the game 8-0 in five innings, improving their record to 13-14 on the season.

Hoffman pitched four innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out six and walking one. Parker Tegtmeier pitched a scoreless fifth inning, giving up no hits while striking out one and walking one.

Beatrice jumped on top with three runs in the first inning. Will Reimer and Adam DeBoer got things rolling with back-to-back doubles, making it 1-0.

Austin Burroughs then doubled and Caleb Jobman reached on an error to load the bases. Cayden Eggert's sacrifice fly made it 2-0 and Max Reis' RBI single brought in the third run.

Beatrice tacked on another run in the bottom of the second. Reimer once again got things rolling with a lead off single before Adam DeBoer walked to put runners at first and second with nobody out.

A sacrifice fly advanced Reimer to third base and a wild pitch allowed him to score, making it 4-0.