Exmark Seniors shut out Falls City

Zane Hoffman pitched four scoreless innings and Caleb Jobman homered in a win over Falls City Wednesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.
Beatrice won the game 8-0 in five innings, improving their record to 13-14 on the season.
Hoffman pitched four innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out six and walking one. Parker Tegtmeier pitched a scoreless fifth inning, giving up no hits while striking out one and walking one.
Beatrice jumped on top with three runs in the first inning. Will Reimer and Adam DeBoer got things rolling with back-to-back doubles, making it 1-0.
Austin Burroughs then doubled and Caleb Jobman reached on an error to load the bases. Cayden Eggert's sacrifice fly made it 2-0 and Max Reis' RBI single brought in the third run.
Beatrice tacked on another run in the bottom of the second. Reimer once again got things rolling with a lead off single before Adam DeBoer walked to put runners at first and second with nobody out.
A sacrifice fly advanced Reimer to third base and a wild pitch allowed him to score, making it 4-0.
Beatrice would double that lead in the bottom of the fourth. DeBoer and Burroughs led off with back to back singles and both scored on Jobman's three run home run to make it 7-0.
Exmark wasn't done in the fifth. Singles by Qwin Zabokrtsky, Eggert and Connor Hamilton led to another run, making it 8-0.
Falls City would go scoreless in the top of the fifth inning, ending the game due to the run rule.
Beatrice had 11 hits in the game. DeBoer had a double, a single and an RBI while Reimer had two sings and two runs scored. Burroughs also had two singles and two runs scored while Jobman had a home run, three RBI's and a run scored.
Adding a single each was Zabokrtsky, Eggert, Reis and Hamilton.
The Beatrice Exmark Seniors will be in action again Monday night when they host Wilber at 8 p.m.
Wilber Seniors fall to Tecumseh
The Wilber Post 101 Seniors hosted Tecumseh on Wednesday and fell 10-7.
The game was tied 6-6 after four innings, but Tecumseh scored two runs in the fifth inning and single runs in the sixth and seventh inning to get the win.
Eli Waring led the way for Tecumseh with two home runs, a single, four RBI's and two runs scored. Ethan Dierberger had a triple, a single and a run scored while Sam Boldt had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Andrew Richardson had two singles while Zac Hawley had a single, two walks and four runs scored.
Treyton Holthus pitched the first four innings while Eli Waring pitched the final three innings for Tecumseh.
Wilber had nine hits in the game. Ridge Hoffman led the way with a double and two singles while Mason Zimmerman had two singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Cole Siems had two singles and three runs scored.
Devin Homolka had a double and two runs scored and Isaac Smith had a single.
Isaac Smith, Devin Homolka and Tyson Kreshel all combined to pitch in the game for Wilber.