Experience has Freeman softball thinking big

Because of rain, Freeman hasn't played softball for a week.
It won't play in a game again until Saturday.
That doesn't mean the Falcons are not taking advantage of time between contests. This is "refresh" time.
"Softball, you play so many games in such a short amount of time," Freeman coach Cassie Muir said. "Granted, I would have loved to play games, but we can kind of chill a little bit; we did outdoor stuff and had a couple days off, and I just hope they come back refreshed and ready to go at it again."
When the Falcons do get back to competition, they'll look to build on a 7-4 start. Though the record is not eye-popping, three of Freeman's losses have come to Class C No. 3 Fairbury and No. 4 Auburn — two state title contenders.
Muir said she likes where her team stands heading into the next stretch.
"I like that our young girls are showing improvement and our older girls are showing some leadership," she said. "They're just really working really well as a team."
Freeman, ranked No. 8 in Class C, finished 20-10 in 2019. The Falcons had some key questions entering 2020, especially at pitcher and catcher after the graduation of all-staters Addison Dorn and RaeAnn Hartwig.
But Freeman has added reinforcements beginning in the circle.
Paige Mahler, who played volleyball as a freshman, went out for softball this year and has emerged as one of the top pitchers in Class C. She's 6-2 with a 3.23 earned-run average and has struck out 62 in 43-plus innings.
Senior Bella Haner and freshman Dakota Haner — they're sisters — moved over from Sterling to become immediate contributors, and freshman Kloey Johnson is leading the team in batting, hitting at a .423 clip.
Factor in eight seniors, and Freeman has a nice blend of experience and young talent.
"I definitely have some younger freshmen that step up, and they're leaders, too," Muir said. "Everybody's a leader in their own way."
The returning players were motivated to build on last year's 20-win season, but the addition of Mahler certainly added extra excitement, Muir said.
"I swear that girl can pitch all day," Muir said. "It seems like she never gets tired. She's great to teach."
Mahler and Dakota Haner have combined to limit opponents to one run or less six times this year.
Freeman is seeking its first state tournament berth.
