Fairbury eliminated from state softball

HASTINGS -- Fairbury tried to fight back through the loser's bracket of the NSAA State Softball Tournament, but eventually lost to Guardian Angels Central Catholic, ending their season.
Guardian Angels scored four runs in the first inning and two runs in the second inning to take an early 6-0 lead. Fairbury got one run in the third, but that would be it as GACC went on to score a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to win 9-1.
Fairbury had just three hits in the game. Ellie Ohlde had a triple, a single and an RBI while Aspen DeFrain had a double.
Jami Mans pitched all six innings, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits while striking out three and walking one. Fairbury committed two errors in the game.
Fairbury did win two games before being eliminated. In their first game on Thursday, they defeated Hastings. St. Cecelia 16-10.
The Lady Jeffs had 20 hits in that game. Brittyn Wentz had a double, three singles, fourth RBI's and a run scored while Ellie Ohlde had three singles, four RBI's and three runs scored. Casidy Sipek had a double and four RBI's.
Josi Mans had two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Aspen DeFrain had two singles, Mallonee Biehl had two singles and four runs scored and Jami Mans had one single.
Jami Mans pitched all seven innings, giving up 10 runs (three earned) on 12 hits while striking out three and walking none. Fairbury had four errors behind her.
Fairbury then beat Central City 11-1 in four innings.
Jordan Tracy had a double, two singles, five RBI's and three runs scored while Ellie Ohlde had two singles and two runs scored. Marlee Biehl and Casidy Sipek had a double each while Maggie Layton and Josi Mans had a single each.
Jami Mans pitched all four innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out two and walking none.
Fairbury's season comes to an end after posting a 26-9 record.
Norris in winner's bracket in Class B
Norris was still in the winner's bracket after a 4-3 win over Hastings on Wednesday night.
The Lady Titans played top-seeded Omaha Skutt Thursday night in a battle of the bracket's only two remaining unbeaten teams. That game was not over by press time Thursday night.
In the win over Hastings, Norris was down 3-1, but scored three runs in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead, which would be the final score.
Alexis Wiggins had two singles and three RBI's in the game while Taylor McMurray had a double. Delaney White, McKenna Becher, Maddy Collier, Izzy Havel and Matthea Boon had a single each.
Wiggins pitched all seven innings, giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out eight and walking one.
Norris will continue to play on Friday regardless of Thursday's outcome. The Class B State Champion will be crowned on Friday.
