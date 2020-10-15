Fairbury eliminated from state softball

HASTINGS -- Fairbury tried to fight back through the loser's bracket of the NSAA State Softball Tournament, but eventually lost to Guardian Angels Central Catholic, ending their season.

Guardian Angels scored four runs in the first inning and two runs in the second inning to take an early 6-0 lead. Fairbury got one run in the third, but that would be it as GACC went on to score a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to win 9-1.

Fairbury had just three hits in the game. Ellie Ohlde had a triple, a single and an RBI while Aspen DeFrain had a double.

Jami Mans pitched all six innings, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits while striking out three and walking one. Fairbury committed two errors in the game.

Fairbury did win two games before being eliminated. In their first game on Thursday, they defeated Hastings. St. Cecelia 16-10.

The Lady Jeffs had 20 hits in that game. Brittyn Wentz had a double, three singles, fourth RBI's and a run scored while Ellie Ohlde had three singles, four RBI's and three runs scored. Casidy Sipek had a double and four RBI's.

Josi Mans had two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Aspen DeFrain had two singles, Mallonee Biehl had two singles and four runs scored and Jami Mans had one single.