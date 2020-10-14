Fairbury falls in state tournament opener

HASTINGS -- Fairbury didn't have an answer for Malcolm's hot bats in the first round of the NSAA Class C State Softball Tournament on Wednesday.

The Lady Jeffs, who are the defending Class C state Champions, entered this year's tournament as the No. 2 seed in Class C, but seventh-seeded Malcolm exploded for 17 hits in the 16-3 win in four innings.

With the loss, Fairbury falls to an elimination game against Hastings St. Cecelia at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Hastings St. Cecelia is the No. 6 seed in Class C and they lost their opener to third-seeded Bishop Neumann 9-1.

Fairbury had beaten Malcolm 10-9 earlier in the season, but Malcolm wasted no time jumping on top of Fairbury on Wednesday, scoring four runs in the first inning.

An error, a walk and a single led to the first two runs while a triple brought in another run. One more RBI single made it 4-0 after a half inning.

The bottom of the first inning got off to a good start for Fairbury when Jami Mans led off with a walk and Brittyn Wentz reached on an error, putting runners at first and second with one out.

Jordan Tracy's RBI single made it 4-1, but Malcolm's infield would turn a double play after that, ending the scoring threat.