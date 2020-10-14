Fairbury falls in state tournament opener

HASTINGS -- Fairbury didn't have an answer for Malcolm's hot bats in the first round of the NSAA Class C State Softball Tournament on Wednesday.
The Lady Jeffs, who are the defending Class C state Champions, entered this year's tournament as the No. 2 seed in Class C, but seventh-seeded Malcolm exploded for 17 hits in the 16-3 win in four innings.
With the loss, Fairbury falls to an elimination game against Hastings St. Cecelia at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Hastings St. Cecelia is the No. 6 seed in Class C and they lost their opener to third-seeded Bishop Neumann 9-1.
Fairbury had beaten Malcolm 10-9 earlier in the season, but Malcolm wasted no time jumping on top of Fairbury on Wednesday, scoring four runs in the first inning.
An error, a walk and a single led to the first two runs while a triple brought in another run. One more RBI single made it 4-0 after a half inning.
The bottom of the first inning got off to a good start for Fairbury when Jami Mans led off with a walk and Brittyn Wentz reached on an error, putting runners at first and second with one out.
Jordan Tracy's RBI single made it 4-1, but Malcolm's infield would turn a double play after that, ending the scoring threat.
A double and a single with one out in the top of the second got Malcolm's offense back in business. A sacrifice bunt allowed a run to score, making it 5-1, but that would be the only run Malcolm would get in the inning.
Fairbury would squander an opportunity to score in the bottom of the second after Aspen DeFrain led off with a single.
Fairbury would score two more runs in the top of the third to make it 7-1. Two singles and a double led to the first run while a sacrifice fly brought in the second run.
Fairbury got those two runs back in the bottom of the third when Jami Mas doubled and scored on Wentz' two run home run, making it 17-3.
Malcolm's offense would explode for nine runs in the top of the fourth to make it 17-3.
A solo home run started the rally. Two singles and an error would then load the bases with nobody out. A two RBI single made it 10-3. Another two RBI single made it 12-3.
Two singles and two doubles led to four more runs for Malcolm making it 16-3.
Fairbury's offense went down in order in the bottom of the fourth, ending the game.
Fairbury was only able to muster five hits in the game. Brittyn Wentz had a home run and Jami Mans had a double while Jordan Tracy, Marlee Biehl and Aspen Defrain had a single each.
Fairbury falls to 24-8 on the season. They have not played Hastings St. Cecelia this season. With a win, Fairbury would play again at 11:30 a.m.
On the other side of the bracket in Class C, eighth-seeded Central City knocked off top seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic 6-4 in the first round while fifth-seeded Kearney Catholic defeated fourth-seeded Auburn 9-5.
