Fairbury grinds out win against Beatrice

Beatrice's last offensive attack had a little too much power Monday night against Fairbury.

The Lady Jeffs were clinging to a 25-24 lead and serving for match point. An overpass by Fairbury gave Kiera Busboom a golden opportunity to pound the tying point down.

Busboom's attack would ricochet off the hands of Fairbury's Destiny Vocelka. It would go over the net and over all the Beatrice players, softly landing in bounds and giving Fairbury the 26-24 win in the set and the 3-1 win in the match.

The tight fourth set was a change from the first three sets, which were all decided by 10 points or more. Fairbury won 25-15, 12-25, 25-14, 26-24 at the Ozone in Beatrice.

In the first set, after trading points early, Fairbury would build a 14-8 lead, forcing a Beatrice timeout. Beatrice got back within three at 16-13, but a 4-0 run extended the Lady Jeff lead back to seven at 20-13. They would be able to coast to the 25-15 win from there.

In the second set, Beatrice vaulted out to a 9-0 lead behind the serving of Kiera Busboom. From there, the Lady O would extend their lead to as big as 15 at 17-2, allowing them to coast to the 25-12 win.

The third set was tied 10-10 before Fairbury busted out for an 8-1 run, making it 18-11 and forcing a Beatrice timeout. Fairbury then scored four straight points out of the timeout to make it 22-11. They would go on to win 25-14.

In the fourth set, Beatrice built a 15-11 lead, but Fairbury fought back to tie it at 17-17. The set was tied at 21-21, 22-22 and 23-23. Fairbury had a chance for match point at 24-23, but a kill by Brooklyn Schaefer made it 24-24.

Destiny Vocelka then got a kill for the Jeffs, making it 25-24, setting up the last play in which Vocelka also got the winning kill.

Emily Huss led the offensive attack for Fairbury with 12 kills while Destiny Vocelka had eight kills, Allison Davis and Deja Vocelka had four kills each and Hannah Robertson had three kills. Deja Vocelka also had 12 assists in the match while Davis had eight.

Huss and Deja Vocelka also had four blocks each for Fairbury defensively. Mikya Lierman had 22 digs while Deja Vocelka had 14 digs and Davis had 12 digs.

The Lady Jeffs improve to 8-7 on the season with the win and host Superior on Tuesday.

Beatrice was led by Ellie Jurgens' 12 kills while Schaefer had nine kills, Busboom had eight kills, Sophie Gleason and Avery Martin had five kills each, Annie Gleason ahd four kills and Emily Allen had one kill. Busboom had 27 assists while Kara Schuster had eight assists.

Defensively, Annie Gleason had two blocks while Jurgens and Schaefer had a block each. Addie had 26 digs.

Beatrice recently played Malcolm and lost that match in four sets 25-13, 25-27, 25-17, 25-18.

Annie Gleason led the offensive attack against Malcolm with 10 kills while Busboom had nine, Schaefer had six, Jurgens had four, Sophie Gleason and Allen and Martin had three each and Hatcliff had one. Busboom had 20 assists and Schuster had 13 assists.

Defensively, Annie Gleason had four blocks, Sophie Gleason had three blocks and Allen and Martin had two blocks each. Hatcliff had 20 digs.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Beatrice went 2-1 at the Bishop Neumann Tournament. They got 2-0 sweeps of Elkhorn and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. Their lone loss was a 2-1 setback against Douglas County West.

Beatrice is now 6-6 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Wahoo.

Other Sunland scores Diller-Odell def. Sterling 25-15, 25-10, 25-13