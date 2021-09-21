Fairbury protects home court against Beatrice

Fairbjry jumped out to a 5-1 lead early in the second set, but Beatrice battled back to tie it at 8-8. Three straight points by Fairbury, including two kills from McCord made it 11-8, forcing Beatrice into their first timeout. Out of the timeout, Fairbury scored four straight points to make it 15-8 and force a second Beatrice timeout.

Fairbury scored two more points out of the timeout to extend their lead to nine. The Lady O fought back to within five at 19-14, forcing the Lady Jeffs into a timeout. Beatrice scored two straight out of the timeout to make it 19-16.

The Lady Jeffs then scored four straight to make it 23-16 before coasting to the 25-18 win.

The two teams traded leads early in the third set, but with the score tied 7-7, Fairbury scored four straight points to make it 11-7, forcing a timeout. Huss had two kills during the run.

Beatrice scored three straight out of the timeout behind a kill each from Kiera Busboom, Jaiden Coudeyras and Ellie Jurgens. Fairbury would then score four of the next five to make it 15-10, forcing the Lady O into a timeout.

The Lady O would fight back to within two at 19-17, but Fairbury extended the lead back to 23-18. Beatrice then scored four straight points to make it 23-22.