Fairbury protects home court against Beatrice

Fairbury's size on the front line proved to be too much for Beatrice Monday night at Fairbury High School.
The Lady Jeffs defeated Beatrice in straight sets 25-18, 25-18, 25-23, improving their record to 11-4 on the season.
Senior Karly McCord, who is listed at 6'2, led the way for Fairbury with 14 kills while 6'5 junior Emily Huss had 12 kills. Junior Allison Davis had five kills and junior Hannah Robertson had four kills.
In the first set, Fairbury jumped out to an early 8-3 lead behind two kills from Huss and a kill each from McCord and Robertson.
Out of a timeout, Beatrice would score four of the next five of the next six points to get within one at 9-8. Fairbury scored the next point, but the Lady O would score two straight to make it 10-10.
Fairbury would then score the next five points to extend their lead to 15-10. McCord had two kills during the run while Huss had one kill and Allison Davis had an ace serve.
Beatrice scored three straight to get back within two, but Fairbury then scored four of the next five to extend their lead to 19-14 and forcing another Lady O timeout.
The Lady O was within four at 22-18, but a kill by McCord followed by two kills by Huss finished off the first set 25-18.
Fairbjry jumped out to a 5-1 lead early in the second set, but Beatrice battled back to tie it at 8-8. Three straight points by Fairbury, including two kills from McCord made it 11-8, forcing Beatrice into their first timeout. Out of the timeout, Fairbury scored four straight points to make it 15-8 and force a second Beatrice timeout.
Fairbury scored two more points out of the timeout to extend their lead to nine. The Lady O fought back to within five at 19-14, forcing the Lady Jeffs into a timeout. Beatrice scored two straight out of the timeout to make it 19-16.
The Lady Jeffs then scored four straight to make it 23-16 before coasting to the 25-18 win.
The two teams traded leads early in the third set, but with the score tied 7-7, Fairbury scored four straight points to make it 11-7, forcing a timeout. Huss had two kills during the run.
Beatrice scored three straight out of the timeout behind a kill each from Kiera Busboom, Jaiden Coudeyras and Ellie Jurgens. Fairbury would then score four of the next five to make it 15-10, forcing the Lady O into a timeout.
The Lady O would fight back to within two at 19-17, but Fairbury extended the lead back to 23-18. Beatrice then scored four straight points to make it 23-22.
A kill by McCord made it 24-22, but the Lady O then got a kill by Jurgens to get back within one at 24-23. An error by the Lady O would give Fairbury the set point, though, allowing the Lady Jeffs to complete the sweep.
Davis had 16 assists for Fairbury in the match while Brooke Schmidt had 14 assists. Defensively, Huss had three blocks, McCord had two blocks and Schmidt, Hannah Robertson and Deja Vocelka had a block each. Davis and Mikya Lierman had 17 digs each.
Beatrice was led by Jurgens' 12 kills while Busboom had eight kills, Emily Allen had seven kills, Avery Martin had four kills and Annie Gleason had three kills. Coudeyras had 30 assists.
The Lady O got ace serves from Hannah Ray, Busboom and Coudeyras, but they were bitten by 11 service errors in the match. Jurgens and Gleason had a block each while Addie Hatcliff had 25 digs.
The Fairbury volleyball team will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Superior. Beatrice falls to 5-6 on the season and will host Wahoo on Thursday.
Other Sunland scores
Diller-Odell def. Sterling 25-22, 27-29, 25-16, 25-17