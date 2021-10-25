Fairbury volleyball enjoying turnaround season

The Fairbury volleyball team earned the No. 2 seed in their subdistrict, which means the Lady Jeffs' postseason run will start and stay on the road.

They'll play Auburn in a C1-3 opener Monday at Falls City. If Fairbury wins, it will jump back on the bus for Falls City on Tuesday.

But that's OK. Packing the busses has become quite routine for Fairbury.

The Lady Jeffs have played only one home match since Sept. 20, and that was a first-round match against Milford in the conference tournament.

"Yeah, we've been on the road for about a month," Fairbury coach Bob Hinrichs said.

The wheels still have good treads, though. They Lady Jeffs enter postseason play with some momentum after winning a challenging Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament, which included wins against C-2 No. 6 Sutton and C-2 No. 9 Superior.

Fairbury won the tournament as the four seed, and the hardware was another physical sign of the Lady Jeffs' big turnaround.

Last year, Fairbury lost nine of its first 10 matches and finished 7-22. It surpassed last year's win total by Sept. 16 of this year and is 21-8.

"This year, (the girls) seem a lot more comfortable, they play well together, they play with a lot more confidence," Hinrichs said. "Last year we lost quite a few games early in the season — five-set games and four-set games that we were in up until the very end — and we just couldn't get it done."

A 4-0 start to the season, including a win against a good Thayer Central team, got the Jeffs in the right mindset, Hinrichs notes.

"That was a big, big win for us," he said. "We knew kind of where we were after that, and who we could play with.

"This year we get into a little bit of a hole and they fight out of it. They're just a totally different group mentality-wise."

What does Hinrichs credit the big turnaround to?

"I know all coaches say it, but it's just the girls buying in," he said. "A lot of these ladies that are playing right now — the juniors and seniors played when they were freshmen and sophomores also."

The Lady Jeffs are led by junior middle Emily Huss and senior outside hitter Karly McCord, who have combined for 545 kills and 118 blocks. But as Hinrichs will tell you, it takes a good set or pass to get things started, and the team has a lot of players stepping up.

"We played about eight girls and all eight bring something to the table," Hinrichs said.

Fairbury is 22nd in wild-card points, so the Lady Jeffs know they must win two matches this week to reach Saturday's district final round.

It's win or go home, and as the Lady Jeffs will tell you, they're more than happy for a chance to extend their season away from home.

"I think they're focused on this," Hinrichs said. "They want to do as well as they can. They know they can get there when we play our best. I think they're having fun but I think they're pretty focused also."

Lady O to play Seward in B-5 Subdistrict

The Beatrice volleyball team will travel to York on Tuesday to try an extend their season.

The Lady O (11-18) is the No. 3 seed in the B-5 Subdistrict and they will play second-seeded Seward (21-12) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at York High School.

With a win, Beatrice would play at 6 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of top-seeded York (23-9) and fourth-seeded Crete (8-23).

Beatrice will need to win their subdistrict to advance to a district final match.

