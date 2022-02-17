Fairbury's Kazz Hyson reaches state semifinals

OMAHA -- Three Sunland Area wrestlers are one win away from reaching Saturday's NSAA State Championship matches.

Fairbury's Kazz Hyson, HTRS' Aiden Worthey and Norris' Cooper Spaulding all picked up two wins on Thursday to reach the semifinals, which will be held Friday night.

Hyson, a senior, won a 3-1 decision over Dahlas Zhlomke of Battle Creek in the first round of the Class C 285-pound division. He then won another 3-1 decision over Bridger Rice of Ord in his quarterfinal match.

Worthey won a 4-2 decision over Mason Kreikemeier in his first round match match of the Class C 195-pound division. He then won a 5-2 decision over Thomas Fields of Falls City.

In the Class B 170-pound division, Norris' Cooper Spaulding won his first round match by pinfall over Rhett Cullers of Chadron. He then won a 7-0 decision over Blane Boehmer of Bennington in the quarterfinals.

Hyson, Worthey and Spaulding will wrestle in semifinal matches on Friday, which start at 5 p.m. With one more win, they will wrestle in a state championship match on Saturday.

Fairbury had four other wrestlers competing in the Class C brackets. In the 138-pound division, Connother Gerths picked up a first round 5-4 decision over Hayden Kluthe of Ord, but then lost a 15-0 technical fall to Max Lautenschlager of Bishop Neumann in his quarterfinal match.

In the 106-pound division, Fairbury's Hayden Bear lost his first round match by pinfall to Grady Romshek of Aquinas Catholic. In the 160-pound division, Riley Arner lost his first round match by pinfall to Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan. Noah Hyson lost his first round match of the 220-pound division to Trey Warner of Ord.

All four of those Fairbury wrestlers will attempt to wrestle through the consolation rounds on Friday and earn a medal.

Tri County had three wrestlers competing in the Class C brackets. Caden Reedy picked up a first round 14-6 major decision win over Keyden Uhrich of Lincoln Lutheran. He lost his quarterfinal match by pinfall to Ty Rainforth of O'Neil.

In the 182-pound division, Tri County's Jurgen Baker lost a 9-3 decision to Taylon Pascoe of Gordon-Rushville. In the 220-pound division, Brevin Damrow lost by pinfall to Kase Thompson of Battle Creek.

All three Tri County wrestlers will be wrestling in the consolation rounds on Friday.

Wilber-Clatonia had two state qualifiers. Colby Homolka won his first round match of the 152-pound division by pinfall over Rylen Uhrich of Lincoln Lutheran, but lost by pinfall in his quarterfinal match to Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman.

The Wolverines' Iverson Mejia lost his first round match by pinfall to Logan Bryce of Raymond Central.

Johnson County Central's Christian Harrifeld competed in the Class C 285-pound division and lost his first round match by pinfall to Jaden Nolte of Falls City.

Norris had three other wrestlers competing in the Class B bracket.

Benjamin Stanley lost his first round match by pinfall to Kael Lauridsen of Bennington in the 113-pound division. Chase Eggleston lost in first round match by 19-2 technical fall to Connor Whitely of the 132-pound division. In the 182-pound division, Benjamin Schoenbeck lost a 12-4 major decision to Tyler Weeda of Boys Town.

All three Norris wrestlers will wrestle in the consolation rounds on Friday.

In the Thursday evening session, the Class D matches were wrestled and there were three Sunland athletes competing.

Southern's Austen Forney won his first round match 9-6 over Dierks Sayer of Cambridge in the Class D 126-pound division. In his quarterfinal match, he lost by pinfall to Cauy Kohl of Sutherland.

In the 132-pound division, Meridian's Jackson Huls lost by pinfall to Bryan Conn of Arapahoe. In the 170-pound division, Freeman's Mason Denzin lost his first round match by pinfall to Levi Belina Of Howells-Dodge.

Forney Huls and Denzin will all be wrestling in Friday's consolation rounds.

