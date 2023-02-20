OMAHA -- The Sunland Area had two girls finish their season with state championships.

Fairbury's Makena Schramm and Johnson County Central's Jocelyn Prado both finished runner-up last season, but were able to capture the to prize this year.

Schramm, who was ranked No. 1 in the girls 190-pound division and ranked No. 2 nationally, won a 4-1 decision over West Point-Beemer's Claire Paasch, who was ranked No. 7 nationally.

Schramm was in the top position at the end of the match. When the final whistle blew, she looked up to the sky and broke down in tears before getting a big hug from her opponent and then hugs from her coaches.

Schramm finishes her senior year with a 39-0 record and a state title. Paasch finished with a 42-4 record. All four of her losses came against Schramm.

Jocelyn Prado was able to score a pin in the third period of her 100-pound state championship match against Mileena Notaro of Lincoln East.

"I was really nervous," Prado said. "But I just had it in my head that I was going to win this match and I was able to do it."

It was an incredible run for Prado. She was able to knock off undefeated Payton Thiele in the quarterfinals on Thursday before winning a 6-0 decision in her semifinal match on Friday.

Prado, who finishes the season with a 28-5 record, was all smiles after getting the pin on Saturday. She jumped into her coach's arms and was twirled around like a helicopter in celebration.

"I'm just really happy because I worked really hard this season," Prado said after the match. "I got sick this year, so I was out for a month and I came back and had to push myself really hard."

Tri County, Norris earn 2 medals each

The Tri County boys were able to capture two medals on Saturday.

After losing his consolation semifinal match, James Kerns was able to win a 2-1 decision in his fifth place match of the 220-pound division. Kerns finishes the season with a 50-8 record.

Cole Spahr lost an 11-9 decision in his consolation semifinal match of the 120-pound division before losing a 9-4 sudden victory in his fifth place match, giving him sixth place for the tournament. He finishes the season with a 49-10 record.

Norris also went home with two medals on Saturday in Class B. Cooper Bice won his consolation semifinal match 7-3 before winning his fifth place match 8-2 in the 160-pound division. Bice finishes the season with a 40-19 record.

Joao Croteau lost a 6-2 decision in his consolation semifinal match of the 170-pound division before losing his fifth place match by pin, giving him a sixth place medal. Croteau finishes the season with a 40-9 record.

In Class D, Meridian's JD Adam was able to win a third place medal in the 160-pound division. He won his consolation semifinal match by pin on Saturday and then won a 3-2 decision in his third place match. Adam finishes the season with a 3-2 record.