An advocate with the Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing says Paul Ruff has an actionable complaint after his loss at the NSAA state wrestling tournament.
BEATRICE — It probably did feel like Christmas a little bit for the Bennington girls basketball team Saturday.
OMAHA -- Beatrice claimed two individual state wrestling championships on Saturday while the team finished runner-up.
The parents of three girls who play softball or basketball or both at Bennington High School have filed a federal Title IX lawsuit alleging boys' sports get favorable treatment.
ADAMS -- Tri County took down rival Southern to advance to the finals of the C2-1 Subdistrict.
ADAMS -- A strong start and a strong finish propelled Freeman to a win over Johnson County Central in the semifinals of the C2-1 Subdistrict T…
OMAHA -- The Beatrice wrestling team is sitting in third place after the first day of the NSAA State Wrestling Meet.
ODELL -- Diller-Odell took care of business in the semifinals of the D2-2 Subdistrict Tuesday night.
The Beatrice Orangemen are just one win away from making the Class B State Tournament and they'll have a chance to get that win on their home floor.