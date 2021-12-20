BHS wrestlers compete at Flatwater Fracas

GRAND ISLAND -- The Beatrice boys wrestling team traveled to Grand Island for the annual Flatwater Fracas Duals Tournament.

The Orangemen finished third in their pool, which got them into the bronze bracket, where they would also finish third.

Beatrice opened with a 45-31 win over Kearney. Picking up wins in the dual included Gavin Vanover at 113, Bryce Karlin at 126, Trevor Reinke at 138, Brett Powers at 152, Deegan Nelson at 182, Dalton Nauman at 195, Brock Ostdiek at 220 and Silas Benson at 285.

The Orangemen then lost their second round match to Lincoln East. Getting wins for Beatrice included Trevor Reinke at 138, Brett Powers at 152, Byron Ostdiek at 170, Deegan Nelson at 182, Brock Ostdiek at 220 and Silas Benson at 285.

In the third match, Beatrice defeated Papillion-La Vista South 57-24. They got wins from Tristan Reinke at 120, Bryce Karlin at 126, Trevor Reinke at 138, Kruse Williamson at 145, Brett Powers at 152, Andrew Creek at 160, Deegan Nelson at 182, Dalton Nauman at 195, Brock Ostdiek at 220 and Gavin Vanover at 113.

Beatrice received a bye in the fourth round and then defeated Fairbury 61-18 in the fifth round. Beatrice got wins from Colton Jelinek at 132, Trevor Reinke at 138, Kruse Williamson at 145, Brett Powers at 152, Byron Ostdiek at 170, Deegan Nelson at 182,, Brock Ostdiek at 220, Ian Roschewski at 106, Gavin Vanover at 113, Tristan at 120 and Bryce Karlin at 126.

In the sixth round, Beatrice beat Manhattan 48-36. Picking up wins were Brett Powers at 152, Deegan Nelson at 182, Silas Benson at 285, Ian Roschewski at 106, Gavin Vanover at 113, Tristan Reinke at 120, Bryce Karlin at 126 and Colton Jelinek at 132.

Despite the win, the sixth round was a difficult one for the Orangemen as two-time defending state champion Trevor Reinke suffered a leg injury in his 138-pound. The injury will likely keep him out for the rest of the season.

In their seventh dual, Beatrice fell to Blair 42-32. Picking up wins were Brett Powers, Deegan Nelson, Brock Ostdiek, Tristan Reinke, Bryce Karlin and Colton Jelinek.

In the first match of their bronze division bracket, Beatrice fell to Bennington 52-24. Beatrice got wins from Deegan Nelson, Dalton Nauman, Gavin Vanover and Brett Powers.

In their final match, Beatrice fell to Norfolk 52-18. Getting wins was Deegan Nelson, Brock Ostdiek, Tristan Reinke and Bryce Karlin.

The Beatrice girls wrestling team also traveled to Grand Island and finished seventh out of 10 teams.

Autumn Bartlett finished first in the 100-pound division, winning her first three matches by pinfall before winning an 8-6 decision in her championship match.

Raquel Moore Moore finished fourth in the 120-pound division, Olivia Hatzenbuehler finished fourth in the 138-pound division and Kristyanna Dibbles finished fourth in the 165-pound division. Jordyn Kleveland finished fifth in the 107 pound division.

The Beatrice boys will host a dual with Bennington on Tuesday. The girls will be in action again on Dec. 28 when they travel to the Winnebago Invite.

Other Sunland wrestling restuls THUNDERBIRD INVITATIONAL At Johnson County Central TEAM SCORES: Yutan 182, Mount Michael, 159½, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 125, HTRS/PC 119, Lincoln High 112, Lincoln Christian, 105½, Lincoln Lutheran 87, Southwest Iowa 80, Palmyra 52, Johnson County Central 44, Sutton 41, Weeping Water 35, Tarkio 33, Meridian 32, Dorchester 13, Freeman 2. CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Krajicek, Yutan, dec. Buttry, Southwest Iowa, 12-6; 113--Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, pinned Pilkington, Yutan, :39; 120--Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, pinned Crouse, Mount Michael, 4:00; 126--Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, pinned Cline, Mount Michael, 1:59; 132--L. McGrew, Lincoln Christian, major dec. Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian, 14-4; 138--S. McGrew, major dec. Uhrich, Lincoln Lutheran, 11-1; 145--Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, pinned Duran, Mount Michael, 3:47; 152--Hamric, Lincoln High, pinned Arensberg, Yutan, 1:18; 160--Dowding, Palmyra, dec. Leech, HTRS, 11-8; 170--Jessen, Yutan, pinned Maloley, HTRS, 3:50; 182--Wacker, Yutan, pinned Shook, HTRS, 2:29; 195--Schlueter, Tarkio, dec. Bittner, HTRS, 9-5; 220--Worthey, HTRS, SV-1 Balch, Mount Michael, 3-1; 285--Djidjoho, Mount Michael, TB-1 over Bryan-Aldrich, Palmyra, 3-2. THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 113--Moo, Lincoln High, pinned Tellez, Dorchester, :27; 126--Thew, Lincoln High, dec. Boardman, JCC, 13-11; 145--Cruse, Lincoln High, won by forfeit over Marshall, Sutton. AUBURN INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORES: Norris 163½, Thayer Central 143½, Falls City 118, Council Bluffs AL, Iowa 117½, Conestoga 114, Auburn 89, Millard South JV 63½, Lincoln North Star 59, Omaha Northwest 50. CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--VanderVelde, Council Bluffs AL, pinned Koehnen, Conestoga, 4:00; 113--Wells, Thayer Central, pinned Stanley, Norris, :38; 120--Sinn, Thayer Central, pinned Ryan, Council Bluffs AL, 2:24; 126--Jacobs, Norris, won by inj. fft. over, Orteaga, Council Bluffs AL; 132--McLaughlin, Thayer Central, dec. Ch. Eggleston, Norris, 10-2; 138--Ca. Eggleston, Norris won by tech fall over McDowell, Council Bluffs AL, 4:57; 145--Gilkerson, Falls City, pinned Dufault, Conestoga, 4:58; 152--Anderson, Conestoga, dec. Lake, Thayer Central, 9-7; 160--Croteau, Norris, dec. Hall, Auburn, 11-2;170--Spaulding, Norris, dec. Mumford, Thayer Central, 8-2; 182--Schoenbeck, Norris, dec. Schramm, Falls City, 8-0; 195--Schulte, Thayer Central, pinned Fields, Falls City, 2:24; 220--Wheeldon, Auburn, pinned Paxton, Lincoln North Star, 1:21; 285--Danner, Omaha Northwest, pinned Nolte, Falls City, 2:53.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.