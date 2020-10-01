Jurgens' development should be fun to watch

"I wasn't seeing things as well as I am now," he said.

It's going to be fun for Nebraska fans to watch the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Jurgens' development. You don't have to be Andy Reid to see his explosive athleticism.

In fact, if you had to name five key players on Nebraska's offense, Jurgens would be near the top of the list.

Make no mistake, he's locked down his position. Junior Trent Hixson, who started every game at left guard last season, and sophomore Will Farniok will continue to try to push him. But they're working behind a player that has the sort of athleticism and explosion that could lead to national honors down the road.

"Man, he's done a really good job of getting that command presence," Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin said Thursday. "His command presence a year ago is 180 degrees from where it is now."

He's taking control and making the right calls, Austin said. It's not something to take for granted, especially as Nebraska grinds through preparation for its Oct. 24 season opener at sixth-ranked Ohio State.

During preseason camp, Austin said, a center often is thrust into challenging situations because the offense doesn't have a specific game plan, nor does the defense.