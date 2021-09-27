Southern defense clamps down on rival Diller-Odell

On the ensuing kickoff, Warren had a nice return to set the Griffins up at the 31 yard line. The Griffins were unable to move the ball F

From there, the game took an unusual twist as the Wymore rescue unit was deployed on a call at the 6:01 mark in the 3rd quarter. A lengthy delay then ensued for over an hour before play was able to resume.

Wymore head coach Kane Hookstra voiced his concern that the delay would hamper the Raider momentum but was pleased with the energy his team showed following the delay.

"We tried to keep them loose," Hookstra said.

The Griffins, facing fourth and long were forced to punt. The Raiders were able to gain a first down, but then Maguire but then a pass by Ebeling was intercepted by Saathof. Connor Bradley wasted no time as he scored on a 42 yard run, putting the Raiders up 26-14 at the 2:13 mark in the third quarter.

The Griffins took the kickoff and started at their own 21. After a pass interference call, the Griffins completed a screen pass to the 10 yard line. Ebeling was then flushed from the pocket, but scramble for a Griffin score. The point after failed and the third quarter ended with a Raider lead at 26-20.