Southern defense clamps down on rival Diller-Odell

A crisp fall evening set the stage at Raider Field, Arbor State Park in Wymore for a clash between the Southern Raiders and the Griffins of Diller-Odell.
The Southern pep set kicked off the night with the playing of the National Anthem. Lead by the cheer squad an enthusiastic crowd greeted the home town Raiders.
Both teams have struggled to start the season as the Raiders entered the contest with an 0-4 record and the Griffins with an 1-3 record.
The Raiders kicked off to start the game and the Griffin’s Zach Warren had a nice return to the 32 yard line. Quarterback Cooper Ebeling would lead the Griffins down the field and on second and goal, Ebeling connected to Zach Warren in the back of the end zone for the first score of the game. The two point conversion failed and at the 8:54 mark, the Griffins took a 6-0 lead.
On their first possession, the Raider offense struggled behind quarterback Kale Maguire. His third down pass was slapped down by the Griffin’s Cysn Singleton to force a Raider punt.
The Griffins were unable to move the ball and punted back to the Raider’s. Souther’s Chance Swearingen’s had a nice return set the Raiders up on the Griffins 37 yard line. Maguire threw a screen pass to Tony Pruneda, but he fumbled, which was recovered by Humphreys.
The Griffins took advantage and drove down the field. Preston Engleman took the hand off and crossed the goal line for the score. The two point conversion was good and the Griffins took a 14-0 lead with 1:11 left in the first quarter.
The Raider’s defense then forced the first of six Griffin turnovers. Brock Adams recovered a fumble deep in Griffin territory. On third down, Swearingen plunged into the end zone for the score. The two point conversion was no good and with 9:51 left in the half, the Raiders closed the score to 14-6.
The Griffins took the kickoff, but the Raiders defense put pressure on Ebeling, causing an incomplete pass on first down and then forced a fumble on second down. Sothern’s Cooper Warford recovered the ball, setting up a first and goal.
The Griffin defense took charge as Nate Lyons crashed through the line, tackling Swearingen for a six yard loss. On second down, Mykah Folkers sacked Maguire for a six yard loss. The Griffin defense held on and the Raiders to took over on downs.
The Raiders starting on the 35 yard line and took advantage. After a couple of short gains, the Raider’s using a trick play with a halfback pass to Saathoff for a 24 yard touchdown to make the score 14-12 at the half.
The second half started with Southern receiving the ball. The Raiders began the drive at their own 31 yard line. Behind some tough running by Connor Bradley, they were able to move down the field, but faced a fourth and three. Maguire dropped back into the pocket and hit Saathoff for a deep pass into the end zone for the score to give the Raiders their first lead at 18-14.
On the ensuing kickoff, Warren had a nice return to set the Griffins up at the 31 yard line. The Griffins were unable to move the ball F
From there, the game took an unusual twist as the Wymore rescue unit was deployed on a call at the 6:01 mark in the 3rd quarter. A lengthy delay then ensued for over an hour before play was able to resume.
Wymore head coach Kane Hookstra voiced his concern that the delay would hamper the Raider momentum but was pleased with the energy his team showed following the delay.
"We tried to keep them loose," Hookstra said.
The Griffins, facing fourth and long were forced to punt. The Raiders were able to gain a first down, but then Maguire but then a pass by Ebeling was intercepted by Saathof. Connor Bradley wasted no time as he scored on a 42 yard run, putting the Raiders up 26-14 at the 2:13 mark in the third quarter.
The Griffins took the kickoff and started at their own 21. After a pass interference call, the Griffins completed a screen pass to the 10 yard line. Ebeling was then flushed from the pocket, but scramble for a Griffin score. The point after failed and the third quarter ended with a Raider lead at 26-20.
The Raider defense then began to take over the game. At the 7:56 mark, Saathoff took a pick six to the house to move the Raiders lead to 32-20. On the next set of downs, Ebeling threw an interception to Adams, who rumbled down to the Griffin 16 yard line. The Raiders made quick work of that and scored with 6:35 left to move ahead 40-20.
The Griffins tried to mount a comeback as they began to move down the field. Facing a fourth and two, Engleman fumbled the ball as he fought for the first down. The Raiders then began to milk the clock with a steady run game, but the Griffins were able to force a punt.
The Griffins showed no let down as they moved down the field and on a quarterback sneak by Ebeling, the Griffins scored with 1:24 left in the game. The onside kick was unsuccessful and the Raiders were able to run out the clock and secure a 40-28 victory,
Raider’s Coach Hookstra cited the defensive effort as key to the victory.
“The defense forced six turnovers with three fumbles and three interceptions," Hookstra said.
On the first win of the year, he voiced that his quarterback Maguire had a good night
"He is a smart kid," Hookstra said. "He made some really good reads with the option for key first downs and he also threw the ball well. ”
Hookstra also spoke highly of Saathoff's play.
“He did a great job tonight," Hookstra said. "He had two interceptions and several big catches. He is just a really heady player out there.”
The Raiders will try to turn the win into momentum as they take on Tri County on Friday. The Griffins will try to turn the corner as they take on Mead next Friday night.
Other Sunland football scores
FAIRBURY 28, FALLS CITY 20
FAIRBURY--Senior quarterback Carson Simon threw for three touchdowns and ran for another for Falls City.
Fairbury 6 0 8 6 -- 20
Falls City 14 0 6 8 -- 28
FAC--Strecker 26 pass from Simon (conversion failed)
FAC--Simon 24 run (Simon pass)
FAI--Olds 59 pass from Biehl (conversion failed)
FAC--Strecker 36 pass from Simon (conversion failed)
FAI--Olds 70 pass from Biehl (2-point conversion)
FAC--Simon 1 run (Wilcox pass)
FAI--Olds 90 pass from Biehl (conversion failed)
PALMYRA 70, FREEMAN 28
PALMYRA--Sophomore quarterback Drew Erhart threw for three touchdowns and ran for two for the Panthers.
Freeman 0 16 6 6 -- 28
Palmyra 24 22 8 16 -- 70
PAL--Hatcher 2 run (Erhart run)
PAL--Hatcher 46 pass from Erhart (Erhart run)
PAL--Fitzpatrick 6 run (Waltke pass)
FRE--Ruse 6 run (Jurgens run)
PAL--Erhart 43 run (Hatcher run)
FRE--Jurgens 6 pass from Ruse (Ruse run)
PAL--Hatcher 4 run (conversion failed)
PAL--Erhart 20 run (Waltke pass)
FRE--Ruse 13 run (conversion failed)
PAL--Waltke 40 pass from Erhart (Waltke pass)
PAL--Hatcher 4 run (Pope pass)
FRE--Ruse 4 run (conversion failed)
PAL--Fitzpatrick 14 pass from Erhart (Jensen run)
JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 66, HTRS 36
HUMBOLDT--Trey Holthus scored six touchdowns and the Thunderbirds rushed for 355 yards. Jon Duncan also had two interceptions.
Johnson Co. Central 16 28 8 14 -- 66
HTRS 8 14 0 8 -- 30
JCC--Holthus 7 run (Holthus run)
JCC--Schuster 3 run (Barras kick)
JCC--Holthus 54 run (conversion failed)
JCC--Barras 57 pass from Holthus (Jones pass)
JCC--Barras 29 run (conversion failed)
JCC--Barras 15 run (Holthus run)
JCC--Holthus 78 run (Holthus run)
JCC--Schuster 26 pass from Holthus (conversion failed)
JCC--Duncan 45 pass from Holthus (Holthus run)
TRI COUNTY 40, HEARTLAND 38
HENDERSON--Dusty Kapke ran for 126 yards, passed for 53, and scored three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to lead Tri County.
Tri County 8 0 8 24 -- 40
Heartland 16 8 8 6 -- 38
HEA--Wetjen 65 pass from Peters (Peters run)
HEA--Arbuck 23 punt return (Wetjen run)
TRI--Weichel 1 run (Lewandowski run)
HEA--Peters 23 run (Wetjen run)
TRI--Kapke 2 run (Kapke run)
HEA--Arbuck 24 pass form Peters (conversion failed)
HEA--Safety
TRI--Kapke 28 run (Lewandowski pass)
HEA--Arbuck 62 pass from Peters (conversion failed)
TRI--Lewandowski 53 pass form Kapke (Kapke run)
TRI--Kapke 35 run (Kapke run)
PAWNEE CITY 77, MERIDIAN 29
Pawnee City 30 20 13 14 -- 77
Meridian 7 6 16 0 -- 29
PC--Maloley 30 run (Osborne kick)
M--Peterson 7 run (Kumpf pass from Herrera)
PC--Maloley 33 run (Osborne kick)
PC--Koester fumble recovery (kick blocked)
PC--Maloley 65 run (Gyhra kick)
PC--Maloley 70 run (kick failed)
PC--Koester 4 pass from Osborne (Gyhra kick)
M--Peterson 8 run (kick failed)
PC--Gyhra 28 run (kick failed)
M--Dennis 15 pass from Peterson (Herrera kick)
M--Dennis interception return (Herrera kick)
PC--Gyhra 4 pass from Osborne (kick failed)
PC--Farwell 10 run (Moore pass from Pierce)
PC--King 33 run (run failed)
PC--Farwell 8 run (Gyhra kick)
Axtell, Kan. 30, Hanover, Kan. 24
Chapman, Kan. 48, Marysville, Kan. 16