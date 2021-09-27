Wilber-Clatonia suffers first loss of season

“A lot of mistakes. A lot of that had to do with what they were doing,” Wilber-Clatonia coach Lynn Jurgens said. “They stopped our run game, which made it difficult for us and we had to go to the pass game. We kind of fell apart there.”

Neumann’s comeback began with a 21-yard touchdown run by Sassaman in the third quarter. Each of the Wolverines’ next five drives ended in punts. That left the door open for the big-time scoring plays to turn the tide of the game.

Pavlik said his team was focused on stopping Wilber-Clatonia from running the ball, and Rosentreader offered a tough dual-threat challenge.

“To stop a team with that size and that power on the offensive lines was tough,” he said.

The win adds an exclamation point on a three-game winning streak Bishop Neumann (3-2) is riding after starting the season with two straight losses. The loss snaps the Wolverines’ (4-1) four-game win streak to begin the year.

“We were worried about their speed and what they did outside,” Jurgens said. “I thought we had that covered, but with all our injuries, we had a bunch of young kids on the back end of our defense. They made us pay there in the second half.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.