Freeman opened their MUDECAS Volleyball Tournament with a sweep over Exeter-Milligan/Friend.

Freeman, the No. 3 seed in the A Division, defeated sixth-seeded EMF 25-17, 25-13. They will now play in the semifinals against Palmyra Tuesday night at 8:15 p.m. at the Truman Center on the campus of Southeast Community College.

Against EMF, the two teams traded leads early, but with the score 10-10, Freeman would go on a 4-0 run to make it 14-10 and force an EMF timeout. Faith Holland had two ace serves during the run while Lily Wiese and Alicia Johansen had a kill each.

Out of the timeout, Wiese came up with back-to-back kills to make it 16-10. From there, they extended their lead to 22-14 on their way to the 25-17 win.

Freeman jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the second set, forcing an early EMF timeout. Johansen had a kill and an ace during the early scoring barrage while Wiese and Ruby Hindera had a kill.

Out of the timeout, Freeman scored six of the next seven points to extend the lead to 13-4. From there, they would coast to the 25-13 win.

Diller-Odell falls to Palmyra

Diller-Odell, who was the No. 2 seed coming into the MUDECAS A Division, was knocked off by No. 7 seed Palmyra in straight sets 25-21, 25-18.

Palmyra advances to face Freeman in the semifinals Tuesday night at 8:15 p.m. at the Truman Center. Diller-Odell will play in a consolation match at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday against Exeter-Milligan-Friend.

The Lady Griffins game against Palmyra was tied 4-4 early before Palmyra scored five of the game’s next six points to open a 9-5 lead.

The extended their lead to 13-8, forcing a Diller-Odell timeout. The Griffins fought back to within one at 14-13, but Palmyra re-extended the lead to 18-14 to force Diller-Odell into their second time out.

Diller-Odell got back within two at 21-19, forcing a Palmyra timeout, but three straight points extended the lead to 24-19 before the eventually won 25-21.

The second set was tied 7-7 early before Palmyra rallied for five straight to make it 12-7, forcing a Griffin timeout.

Diller-Odell battled back to within two at 14-12, but another 3-0 run made it 17-12. Diller-Odell got within four, but never closer as Palmyra went on to win 25-18, completing the sweep.

Meridian knocks off No. 1 seed BDS

Meridian came into the MUDECAS Tournament as the No. 8 seed in the A Division, but showed Monday night they are a contender.

After letting a big lead slip away in the first set, the Lady Mustangs came back to defeat No. 1 seed Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in three sets 24-26, 25-16, 25-11.

With the win, Meridian advances to the A Division semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at SCC and will play the winner of Monday’s late game between No. 4 seed Johnson-Brock and No. 5 seed Johnson County Central

BDS will play at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a consolation bracket game against the loser of Johnson-Brock/JCC.

The championship for the A Division in slated for 8 p.m. on Thursday at SCC.

Tri County reaches B Division semifinals

The Tri County girls are the No. 3 seed in the MUDECAS B Division and they opened with a sweep of sixth-seeded Southern 25-12, 25-10.

With the win, the Lady Trojans will play second-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Beatrice High School.

Falls City Sacred Heart advanced with a sweep of seventh-seeded Parkview Christian 25-11, 25-5.

Southern will play Parkview Christian in a consolation bracket game at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Beatrice High School.

On the other side of the B Division bracket, top-seeded Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer opened with a sweep of eighth-seeded Lewiston 25-9, 25-7.

HTRS will now play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Beatrice High School against the winner of Monday’s late game between No. 4 seed Sterling and No. 5 seed Pawnee City. Lewiston will play the loser of Sterling/Pawnee City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a consolation match at Beatrice High School.

The championship game for the B Division will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at SCC.