LINCOLN -- The Freeman Falcons put an exclamation point on a dominating season with a win over Amherst in the Class C2 State Championship game.

No. 1 seed Freeman jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter and never relinquished that lead on their way to a 53-35 win over No. 2 seed Amherst.

It's Freeman's second state title in school history. The last came in 2010.

Hayden Jennings sparked Freeman when he opened the game with his first of four three pointers. Taylan Vetrovsky followed that up with four free throws and Carter Niles' take to the hoop gave Freeman a 9-0 cushion early.

Amherst came back with a 5-0 run, but basket by Carter Ruse and Niles capped the first quarter scoring, giving Freeman a 13-5 lead after one.

Amherst scored the first basket in the second quarter, but a three pointer by Niles, a put back basket by Vetrovsky and a steal and lay up by Niles put Freeman up 20-7.

Freeman led 22-8 at the half and built their biggest lead of the game at 29-14 midway through the third quarter, but Amherst finished the quarter on a 10-0 run to make it 29-24 going into the fourth.

Freeman opened the fourth on a 12-2 run to make it 41-26 and they would coast to the win from there. Jennings had two big three pointers during that pivotal run while Carter Ruse also had four points.

The Falcons had four players finish in double figures scoring. Niles led the way with 13 points while Ruse, Taylan Vetrovsky and Jennings had 12 points each.

Freeman finishes the season with a 29-1 record.

Check back for updates to this story