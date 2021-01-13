Freeman beats BDS in defensive battle

The late game of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Tuesday was a defensive battle between Freeman and Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.
Freeman, the No. 4 seed in the MUDECAS A Division, eventually defeated fifth-seeded BDS 22-20 Tuesday at the Beatrice City Auditorium, advancing them to Thursday's semifinals.
Neither team was able to score in double figures in any quarter throughout the game. Freeman led 6-3 after the first quarter and 12-7 at half time. The Falcons maintained a 17-15 lead going into the fourth quarter.
BDS took a 20-19 lead with 4:14 remaining in the game. Neither team would score again until Freeman's Wyatt Currie knocked down a three pointer with 47 seconds left in the game to give Freeman a 22-20 lead.
The Eagles had one more chance to score and got an open look for a three pointer, but missed it. Freeman was able to run out the clock to preserve the win.
Freeman Coach Jim McLaughlin said they knew it was going to be a defensive battle because of BDS' physicality.
"We went in with a game plan and that win is a huge feather in our cap for us," McLaughlin said. "You have to be able to win these ugly low scoring games and we found a way."
McLaughlin said Currie's three pointer with 47 seconds remaining in the game was a huge shot.
"We ran a set, but we really didn't execute the set very well," McLaughlin said. "The ball came over to Wyatt and he had a little space, so he stepped up and knocked down a big shot. We needed that and he came through."
McLaughlin said they didn't get as much scoring out of their post players on the offensive end, but said they made up for it on the defensive end.
"I thought our post players defended really well," McLaughlin said. "BDS has a couple of nice bigs, but Carter and Holden did a really nice job on those guys. Even though they didn't score much, they made sure their guys didn't score. It was a slug fest and you have to like those sometimes. That's MUDECAS basketball and you just have to find a way to win and our kids did that."
Josiah Wallman led the way for Freeman with 11 points while Carter Niles had five, Wyatt Currie had three, Carter Ruse had two and Holden Ruse had one.
Freeman advances to the MUDECAS semifinals where they will play top-seeded Parkview Christian at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.
McLaughlin said he expects an opposite type of game against Parkview Christian.
"They are super athletic high flyers that are really good off the dribble," McLaughlin said of Parkview Christian. "We're going to have to be ready. We'll need to be better offensively because Parkview can really score. Our offense better show up or we're going to be buried early in that game. It will be a challenge, but we'll be ready for it."
Exeter-Milligan downs Pawnee City
Exeter-Milligan defeated Pawnee City in the late game of the MUDECAS B Division Tuesday night at the Beatrice Middle School.
The Timberwolves won the game 55-24 to advance to Thursday's semifinals.
Exeter-Milligan, the fifth seed in the B Division, will play eighth-seeded Lewiston at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Beatrice Middle School. Pawnee City will play in a consolation game at 2 p.m. on Saturday against HTRS.
MUDECAS semifinal matchups are set
It's semifinal Thursday for the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament and there are eight games set to be played.
In the girls A Division, sixth-seeded Johnson-Brock will play second-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart at 3:30 p.m. and top-seeded Exeter-Milligan will play fifth-seeded BDS at 5 p.m. Both of those games will be at the Beatrice City Auditorium.
In the girls B Division, third-seeded HTRS will play seventh-seeded Palmyra at 4 p.m. and top-seeded Southern will play fifth-seeded Pawnee City at 5:30 p.m. Those games will be played at the Beatrice Middle School.
In the boys A Division, fourth-seeded Freeman will play top-seeded Parkview Christian at 6:30 p.m. and third-seeded Tri County and seventh-seeded Diller-Odell will play at 8 p.m. Those games will be at the Auditorium.
In the boys B Division, eighth-seeded Lewiston will play fifth-seeded Exeter-Milligan at 7 p.m. and sixth-seeded Palmyra will play second-seeded Johnson-Brock at 8:30 p.m. Those games will be at BMS.
Lady O gets win against Waverly
Beatrice was able to protect their home floor without their top scorer Tuesday night.
The Lady O defeated Waverly 34-31 at the Ozone in Beatrice.
Beatrice led 6-3 after the first quarter, but trailed 15-13 at half time. Beatrice still trailed 24-23 after three quarters, but they outscored Waverly. Beatrice would outscore Waverly 11-7 in the final quarter to get the 34-31 win.
Chelsea Leners led the way for Beatrice with 12 points while Nevaeh Martinez had 10, Hailey Schaaf had seven and Riley Schwisow had five.
The Lady O played without Mak Hatcliff, who injured her ankle in a game against Seward last week.
Beatrice improves to 9-1 on the season and will be in action again on Friday when they travel to Plattsmouth