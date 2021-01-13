Freeman beats BDS in defensive battle

"We ran a set, but we really didn't execute the set very well," McLaughlin said. "The ball came over to Wyatt and he had a little space, so he stepped up and knocked down a big shot. We needed that and he came through."

McLaughlin said they didn't get as much scoring out of their post players on the offensive end, but said they made up for it on the defensive end.

"I thought our post players defended really well," McLaughlin said. "BDS has a couple of nice bigs, but Carter and Holden did a really nice job on those guys. Even though they didn't score much, they made sure their guys didn't score. It was a slug fest and you have to like those sometimes. That's MUDECAS basketball and you just have to find a way to win and our kids did that."

Josiah Wallman led the way for Freeman with 11 points while Carter Niles had five, Wyatt Currie had three, Carter Ruse had two and Holden Ruse had one.

Freeman advances to the MUDECAS semifinals where they will play top-seeded Parkview Christian at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

McLaughlin said he expects an opposite type of game against Parkview Christian.