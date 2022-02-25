Freeman beats JCC in subdistrict final

ADAMS -- The Freeman boys basketball team was able to capture the C2-1 Subdistrict championship Thursday night with a win over Johnson County Central.

The Falcons, who were the No. 1 seed in the subdistrict and hosted, defeated third-seeded JCC 54-39.

Freeman Coach Jim McLaughlin said it was a great night of basketball.

"It was a great high school atmosphere tonight," McLaughlin said. "We tell the kids all the time that we work hard so that we can be in these type of games."

Johnson County Central jumped out to a 10-7 lead in the first quarter and maintained a 19-18 lead at half time. Freeman outscored JCC 19-8 in the third quarter to open a 37-27 lead before going on to win the game 54-39.

"We would like to play better at the start of the game, but JCC had a lot to do with that," McLaughlin said. "They forced us into some uncharacteristic things."

McLaughlin said a big moment in the game came right before and right after half time.

"(Carter) Niles hit a big shot at the end of the second quarter and then started the third quarter with an and one," McLaughlin said. "That was huge for getting us back on track."

Carter Ruse led the way for Freeman with 17 points while Taylan Vetrovsky had 14, Niles had 11, Eli Delhay had eight, Hudson Vetrovsky had two and Brandon Jurgens and Hayden Jennings had one each.

Freeman (23-2) has earned the No. 2 overall seed in Class C2 and they will host a district final against 15th-seeded Oakland-Craig (13-10) at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Freeman High School in Adams. With a win, the Falcons will advance to state.

JCC was led by Trey Holthus' 16 points while Keegan Jones had 10, Jonathon Duncan had eight, Brandon Speckman had four and Hayden Huskey had one.

JCC drops to 15-10 on the season and will fall just short of qualifying for a district final game.

Diller-Odell will also fall short of qualifying for a district final game in Class D2.

The Griffins, who were the No. 2 seed in the D2-1 subdistrict, lost to top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart 70-34 Thursday night in Falls City.

Kaden Sutton had nine points for Diller-Odell while TJ Vitosh had six, Nate Lyons had five, Cooper Morgan had four Cooper Ebeling had three and Zach Warren had two.

Diller-Odell's season comes to an end after posting a 10-14 record.

Fairbury also fell short of reaching a district final after losing their subdistrict final game to Auburn 86-47.

Ethan Smith led the way for Fairbury with 21 points while Zane Grizzle had 14, Blake Starr and Jacob Martin had three each and Jax Biehl had two.

Fairbury's season comes to an end after posting a 10-14 record.

Hunboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer fell in their subdistrict final to Lourdes Central Catholic 52-31.

Gage Schaardt led the way for the Titans with 20 points while Andrew Stalder had four, Nic Knudson had three and Brogan Dunlap and Hunter Frey had two.

HTRS' season comes to an end after posting a 12-15 record.

