Freeman beats JCC to advance to MUDECAS semis

Top-seeded and undefeated Freeman pulled away from eighth-seeded Johnson County Central in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament.

The Falcons won the game 56-41Tuesday night at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

With the win, Freeman will play in a semifinal game Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday's late game between fourth-seeded Tri County and fifth-seeded Johnson-Brock, which wasn't over by press time.

JCC's Keegan Jones and Freeman's Brandon Jurgens traded three pointers to open the game Tuesday night.

Carter Ruse gave Freeman a 5-3 lead with a put back basket, but two free throws by Brandon Speckmann tied it back up.

Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky then scored on a fast break lay up, but Jones answered to tie it up again.

A take to the hoop by Carter Niles and a fast break lay up by Jurgens made it 11-7, but Freeman would lead by just two at the end of the first quarter 12-10.

Jones' take to the hoop tied the game up, but a three pointer by Niles and a bank shot three pointer by Hayden Jennings made it 18-12.

JCC's Alex Cruz answered with a three pointer, but five straight points by Carter Ruse followed by three straight points by Vetrovsky at the end of the second quarter made it 26-15 at the half.

Freeman pulled away in the third quarter. Vetrovsky opened the quarter with a basket and Jennings and Vetrovsky followed that up with consecutive three pointers to make it 34-15. Jennings then had a fast break lay up to extend the lead to 21.

Speckmann finally ended the run with two free throws, but a basket by Hudson Vetrovsky and another basket by Niles made it 40-17.

After two more free throws by Jones, Taylan Vetrovsky came back with a big dunk and got fouled in the process. He then followed that up with another fast break lay up to extended the lead to 44-19.

Freeman maintained a 50-30 lead at the end of the third quarter. JCC got back to within 15 points in the fourth quarter, but never closer as the Falcons went on to win 56-41.

Taylan Vetrovsky led the way for Freeman with 18 points while Ruse had 10, Niles had nine, Jennings had eight, Jurgens had five, Hudson Vetrovsky had four and Delhay had two.

JCC was led by Jones' 13 points while Wes Swanson and Alex Cruz had eight each and Speckmann and Schuster had six each.

JCC will play in a consolation game against the loser of Tri County and Johnson-Brock at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

Second-seeded Parkview Christian advanced to the semifinals with a 73-55 win over seventh-seeded Southern.

Parvkiew Christian will now play third-seeded Palmyra, who advanced by defeating sixth-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart 43-38. That semifinal game will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

Southern will play against Falls City Sacred Heart in a consolation game at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 73 SOUTHERN 55 Southern 13 11 15 16 -- 55 Parkview 16 22 21 14 -- 73 Southern -- Evan Saathoff 15, Cysn Singleton 5, Cooper Warford 20, Tony Pruneda 2, Connor Hroch 2, Kale Ames 9, Alex Meece 2 Parkview Christian -- Viktar Kachalouski 18, Terance Pittman 18, Maurice Reide 16, Brayden Ulrich 8, Deshaun McGinnis 3, Keyan Simonson 8, Braylen Morris 2 PALMYRA 43, FALLS CITY SH 38 Falls City SH 13 9 6 10 -- 38 Palmyra 9 7 17 10 -- 43 Falls City SH -- Stice 11, Keithley 14, Nelson 2, Simon 3, Froeschl 2, Dunn 6 Palmyra -- Sweney 4, Erhart 3, Pope 3, Fitzpatrick 17, Hatcher 5, Brekel 11