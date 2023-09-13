The Freeman Lady Falcons rallied to win in three sets in the MUDECAS A Division semifinals Tuesday night.

Freeman, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, defeated seventh-seeded Palmyra 25-21, 22-25, 25-17. They will now play in the championship game against Johnson County Central at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Truman Center on the campus of SCC.

After splitting the first two sets on Tuesday, Freeman held a slim 17-16 lead over Palmyra in the third set before scoring seven straight points to open a 24-16 lead. They went on to win 25-17.

"I thought we competed throughout the entire match," said Freeman coach Lexi Holland. "There were times that things were not going our way and we were able to battle back and compete. Overall, it was a great team win. We were able to do a lot of things because everyone was working well together."

Holland said Alicia Johansen and Faith Holland were key in the victory.

"Alicia was able to be an option wherever she was on the court and she made the smart shots at the right time," said Lexi Holland. "At the end of the match, Faith (Holland) was huge. She wanted the ball and put the ball down when we needed her to."

The Falcons are now 11-2 on the season while JCC is 7-4.

Freeman previously played JCC on Sept. 5 and won in three sets 25-21, 20-25, 25-22. Holland expects another tough match on Thursday.

"We are ready to compete for a championship," Holland said. "Our program has been working so hard for this and we are excited to get the opportunity to play. JCC is a good team and we have to show up and be ready to compete."

Palmyra will in a third place match against Meridian at 5 p.m. on Thursday at SCC. The A Division consolation match between Johnson-Brock and Diller-Odell will be played at 2 p.m. on Thursday at SCC.

Sacred Heart to play HTRS in B Championship

In the MUDECAS B division's late semifinal game Tuesday night, No. 2 seed Falls City Sacred Heart defeated No. 3 seed Tri County in two sets 28-26, 25-18.

Sacred Heart will play against top-seeded Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in the B Division championship game Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at SCC.

Tri County will play in a third place game on Thursday against Sterling at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at SCC.

Thursday schedule (All games at SCC) A Division Consolation: Johnson-Brock vs. Diller-Odell 2 p.m. Third place: Meridian vs. Palmyra 5 p.m. Championship: JCCC vs. Freeman 8 p.m. B Division Consolation: Pawnee City vs. Parkview Christian 1 p.m. Third place: Sterling vs. Tri County 3:30 p.m. Championship: Falls City SH vs. HTRS 6:30 p.m.