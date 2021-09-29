Freeman beats Raymond Central in home finale

PICKRELL -- A strong pitching performance and a consistent offense propelled Freeman to a 7-2 win over Raymond Central Tuesday night at Zion Lutheran Church ball field near Pickrell.

Paige Mahler pitched all seven innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out 14 and walking four.

Freeman scored one run in each of the first three innings. In the bottom of the first, Kloey Johnson led off with a single, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch.

With one out, Dakotah Haner walked and stole second to put runners at second and third. A wild pitch would allow Johnson to score, but Freeman would leave two more runners stranded in the inning.

In the bottom of the second, Kyla Davison led off by being hit by a pitch. She then stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. She would eventually score on Caryss Jurgens' RBI bunt single to make it 2-0.

Raymond Central got a run in the top of the third. A walk, a single and an error would lead to the run, making it 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, Cassie Klein led off by reaching on an error and then stole second. After two outs were recorded, Aspyn Haner's RBI single would make it 3-1.