Freeman beats Raymond Central in home finale

PICKRELL -- A strong pitching performance and a consistent offense propelled Freeman to a 7-2 win over Raymond Central Tuesday night at Zion Lutheran Church ball field near Pickrell.
Paige Mahler pitched all seven innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out 14 and walking four.
Freeman scored one run in each of the first three innings. In the bottom of the first, Kloey Johnson led off with a single, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch.
With one out, Dakotah Haner walked and stole second to put runners at second and third. A wild pitch would allow Johnson to score, but Freeman would leave two more runners stranded in the inning.
In the bottom of the second, Kyla Davison led off by being hit by a pitch. She then stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. She would eventually score on Caryss Jurgens' RBI bunt single to make it 2-0.
Raymond Central got a run in the top of the third. A walk, a single and an error would lead to the run, making it 2-1.
In the bottom of the third, Cassie Klein led off by reaching on an error and then stole second. After two outs were recorded, Aspyn Haner's RBI single would make it 3-1.
Raymond Central would get a run in the top of the fifth. A triple, a bunt single and a walk loaded the bases. A hit batsman would force in the run, making it 3-2.
Freeman would get that run back in the bottom of the fifth. Maddie Gee reached on an error and stole both second and third. She scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2. Freeman would leave the bases loaded, though.
The Lady Falcons' biggest inning came in the bottom of the sixth with they plated three runs. Klein led off with a triple and then scored when Dakota Haner reached on an error.
Dakota Haner would later score on Aspyn Haner's RBI single. After walks to Hayleigh Shubert and Kyla Davison loaded the bases, Adi Little's walk would force in another run, making it 7-2, which would be the final score.
Cassie Klein had a triple, a single and two runs scored in the game. Aspyn Haner, Kloey Johnson, Hayleigh Shubert and Kyla Davison had a single each.
The Lady Falcons benefited from six Raymond Central errors and eight walks.
Freeman improves to 18-6 on the season and will wrap up their regular season on Thursday at Centennial.
Beatrice softball splits doubleheader
WAVERLY -- The Beatrice softball team traveled to Waverly on Tuesday where they split two games of a triangular.
The Lady O lost their first game to Waverly 8-7 in five innings before winning the second game 17-4 in four innings over Platteview.
In the loss to Waverly, Beatrice had eight hits in the game. Paisley Belding had a triple, a single, two RBIs and two runs scored. Delanie Roeder had a triple, Riley Schwisow and Laney Workman had a double each while Avery Barnard, Lucy DeBoer and Jaidyn Vanschoiack had a single each.
Schwisow pitched four innings, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits while striking out three and walking two.
In the win against Platteview, Beatrice had 17 hits in the game. Barnard had a home run, a single, four RBI's and two runs scored. Morgan Mahoney had a home run, a double, a single, three RBI's and two runs scored. Schwisow had two doubles and two runs scored.
Paisley Belding had a triple and a single and Roeder had a double and a single. Mary Ellen Zapata and Lucy DeBoer had a triple each. Jane DeBoer and Dawson had a double each. Adding a single each was Alex Mason and Emma Erickson.
Kelby Rupprecht pitched all four innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking one.
Beatrice is now 17-6 on the season and will wrap up their regular season on Thursday at Plattsmouth.
Other Sunland softball scores
Centennial 14, Southern 2
Cozad 7, Southern 0