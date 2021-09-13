Freeman beats Southern to improve to 3-0

In a warm humid night at Falcon Field the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks were recognized in pregame ceremonies. The Burrow-Deboer American Legion Post presented the colors with a moment of silence to honor victims of the attacks and first responders.
The Freeman band played the National Anthem and the Freeman team then took the field carrying two American flags.
The 1-1 Falcons took the field to host the 0-2 Wymore Southern Raiders in 8-man action. Southern took the opening kickoff but was unable to gain a first down and kicked a short punt to Freeman.
The Falcons took advantage with Carter Ruse at quarterback as they quickly moved down the field. Running back Brandon Jurgens took a hand off and burst outside for the first score of the game. The two point conversion failed as the Falcons took an early 6-0 lead.
Southern took possession on their own 30 yard line following a squib kick but the Raiders were unable to gain a first down. Freeman started moving down the field aided by a five yard offsides penalty by Southern.
A quarterback sneak on third down by Freeman’s Ruse set up a first and goal at the 6-yard line for the Falcons. Ruse called his own number and darted in for the score. The two point conversion was good as Freeman’s Nathan Archer ran in for the conversion with 5:20 remaining in the first quarter for a Freeman 14-0 lead.
Southern then took the kick off and began to march down the field lead behind quarterback Kale Maguire. Following a pass to Evan Saathoff at the end the first quarte,r Southern was set up on the 4 yard line.
At the 11:21 mark. Maguire took in a quarterback sneak for a Southern score. An incomplete pass resulted in failed two point conversions and Freeman held on to a 14-6 lead.
Southern kicked off to begin the second half but Freeman struggled to move the ball. Southern began moving the ball, but on third and six, they fumbled the hand off and Freeman recovered.
After an incomplete deep pass on first down, Freeman’s Ruse rumbled for a 34 yards for a touchdown, extending Freeman’s lead to 20-6 at the 8:28 mark in the third quarter.
Freeman then blocked a Southern punt which resulted in a Freeman touchdown on the next play and the Falcons went up 28-6. From there the Falcon’s continued to dominate and win the game 50-12. Wymore Southern Coach Kane Hoostra said the Falcons were as good as they looked on film.
“They were very physical and athletic,” Hookstra said.
Freeman Coach Travis Andreasen voiced that the team cleaned up mistakes from the first two weeks, which were key to Friday's victory
Freeman had 403 total yards in the game, 315 yards on the ground rushing and 88 yards passing. Southern was held to 183 total yards with 109 coming on the ground and 73 passing. Southern had two turnovers in the game while Freeman didn't have any turnovers.
Freeman is now 3-0 on the season and will host HTRS on Friday. Southern falls to 0-3 and will host Heartland on Friday.
FREEMAN 50, SOUTHERN 12
Southern 0 6 6 0 -- 12
Freeman 14 14 14 8 -- 50
FRE--Jurgens 28 run (conversion failed)
FRE--Ruse 6 run (Archer run)
FRE--Ruse 34 run (conversion failed)
SOU--Maguire 1 run (conversion failed)
FRE--Archer 16 run (Schroeder pass from Ruse)
FRE--Niles 42 pass from Ruse (conversion failed)
SOU--Saathoff 15 pass from Mcguire (conversion failed)
FRE--Archer 1 run (Archer run)
FRE--Jurgens 36 run (Jurgens run)
Other Sunland scores
SUTTON 45, FAIRBURY 7
SUTTON--Paxton Olson carried the ball 8 times for 252 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs. Sutton forced five turnovers and ran for 360 total rushing yards.
Fairbury 0 0 0 7 -- 7
Sutton 31 14 0 0 -- 45
SUT--Olson 63 run (conversion good)
SUT--Safety
SUT--Labehoff 10 run (kick failed)
SUT--Olson 55 run (Rico kick)
SUT--Labehoff 1 run (Rico kick)
SUT--Olson 45 pass from Jones (Rico kick)
SUT--Herndon 37 run (Rico kick)
FAI--McCown 1 run (Tarrel kick)
WILBER-CLATONIA 34, SUPERIOR 14
SUPERIOR--Mason Combs rushed for 77 yards and a score, while Carter Skelba caught two passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
Wilber-Clatonia 0 0 0 14 -- 14
Superior 7 20 7 0 -- 34
WC--Skleba 59 pass (Ortiz kick)
WC--Skleba 34 pass (Ortiz kick
WC--Combs 3 run (Ortiz kick)
WC--Kershel 10 run (Ortiz kick)
SP--Miller 6 run (Avalos kick)
SP--Colgrove 45 run (Avalos kick)
THAYER CENTRAL 60, HTRS 26
HEBRON--Sam Souerdyke ran for 165 yards on 14 attempts, scoring four touchdowns for Thayer Central. Brenner McLaughlin scored two touchdowns and Jordan Mariska scored one.
HTRS 12 8 0 6 -- 26
Thayer Central 22 32 6 0 -- 60
TC--Souerdyke 12 run (conversion failed)
HTRS--McQueen 65 pass from Leech (conversion failed)
TC--McLaughlin 2 run (Mariska run)
HTRS--Leech 2 run (conversion failed)
TC--Souerdyke 29 run (McLaughlin run)
HTRS--Knudson 13 pass form Leech (McQueen run)
TC--Wiedel 77 kick return (Souerdyke run)
TC--McLaughlin 1 run (Mariska run)
TC--Mariska 2 run (Mariska pass)
TC--Souerdyke 2 run (Mariska pass)
TC--Souerdyke 28 run (conversion failed)
HTRS--Worthy 37 pass from Leech (conversion failed)
LEWISTON 63, DORCHESTER 24
Lewiston 6 16 28 13 -- 63
Dorchester 6 6 6 6 -- 24
DOR--Gonzalez 8 pass from Tachovsky (conversion failed)
LEW--Ray 65 interception return (kick failed)
DOR--Cerny 60 pass from Tachovsky (conversion failed)
LEW--Ray 75 kickoff return (Bledsaw kick)
LEW--Gonzalez 65 run (Bledsaw kick)
LEW--Gonzalez 52 run (conversion failed)
LEW--Gonzalez 6 run (Bledsaw kick)
LEW--Ray 33 run (Bledsaw kick)
LEW--Gonzalez 12 run (conversion failed)
DOR--Cerny 55 pass from Tachovsky (conversion failed)
LEW--Ray 75 run (conversion failed)
DOR--Gonzalez 8 run (kick failed)
LEW--Gonzalez 60 run (Janssen pass)
PAWNEE CITY 72, MCCOOL JUNCTION 44
McCool Junction 8 14 8 14 -- 44
Pawnee City 24 14 20 14 -- 72
STERLING 49, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 16
Parkview Christian 0 8 8 0 -- 16
Sterling 20 0 22 7 -- 49
S--Peery 4 run (kick failed)
S--McAuliffe 4 fumble return (McAullife kick)
S--Richardson 6 pass from Hier (kick failed)
PC--Page 5 run (Page kick)
S--Peery 20 run (kick failed)
S--Rathe 8 run (Rathe run)
S--Peery 64 run (McDonald pass)
PC--Rohrbaugh 42 run (Page kick)
S--Rathe 12 run (Rathe run)
WILCOX-HILDRETH 50, MERIDIAN 15
DAYKIN--Wilcox-Hildreth amassed 485 yards of total offense with Gaige Ritner rushing for 247 yards and six touchdown to lead the Falcons.
Wilcox-Hildreth 6 27 16 0 -- 49
Meridian 0 8 0 7 -- 15
WH--Ritner 30 run (kick failed)
WH--Ritner 10 run (Knaus good)
MER--Dennis 43 pass from Peterson (Herrera good)
WH--Ritner 1 rush (Knaus kick)
WH--Ritner 31 run (kick failed)
WH--Ritner 37 run (conversion failed)
WH--Ritner 60 rush (Knaus kick)
WH--Ritner 30 run (Knaus kick)
MER--Niederklein fumble recovery (Paul run)