Freeman beats Southern to improve to 3-0

Southern then took the kick off and began to march down the field lead behind quarterback Kale Maguire. Following a pass to Evan Saathoff at the end the first quarte,r Southern was set up on the 4 yard line.

At the 11:21 mark. Maguire took in a quarterback sneak for a Southern score. An incomplete pass resulted in failed two point conversions and Freeman held on to a 14-6 lead.

Southern kicked off to begin the second half but Freeman struggled to move the ball. Southern began moving the ball, but on third and six, they fumbled the hand off and Freeman recovered.

After an incomplete deep pass on first down, Freeman’s Ruse rumbled for a 34 yards for a touchdown, extending Freeman’s lead to 20-6 at the 8:28 mark in the third quarter.

Freeman then blocked a Southern punt which resulted in a Freeman touchdown on the next play and the Falcons went up 28-6. From there the Falcon’s continued to dominate and win the game 50-12. Wymore Southern Coach Kane Hoostra said the Falcons were as good as they looked on film.

“They were very physical and athletic,” Hookstra said.

Freeman Coach Travis Andreasen voiced that the team cleaned up mistakes from the first two weeks, which were key to Friday's victory

