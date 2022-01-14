Freeman beats Tri County in MUDECAS semis

Freeman will get a chance to capture their first MUDECAS championship since 2014 after defeating Tri County in Thursday's late semifinal game.

Freeman, the No. 2 seed in the A Division, defeated third-seeded Tri County 46-35 at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

The Falcons will now play in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday against fifth-seeded Palmyra, who knocked off No. 1 seed Falls City Sacred Heart in their semifinal game.

Against Tri County Thursday night, Freeman jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter and maintained a 25-19 lead at half time. They still led 35-29 after three quarters before going on to win 46-35.

Freeman Coach Jim McLaughlin said he felt his team got off to a good start in the first quarter, but gave Tri County credit for their disruptive defense, which caused problems for the Falcons in the second quarter.

"We shot ourselves in the foot with some late turnovers in the first half and we challenged the kids at half time to fix the things we did wrong and attack them," McLaughlin said. "Carter Niles had a really good third quarter, hitting two threes. He had a really efficient night scoring 11 points on four shots."

Carter Ruse led the way for Freeman with 16 points while Taylan Vetrovsky had 12 points, Carter Niles had 11 points, Eli Delhay had four points and Brandon Jurgens had three points.

"Carter Ruse is our consistent scorer and we kind of lean on him, but Taylan (Vetrovsky) was aggressive attacking the rim," McLaughlin said. "I thought Eli Delhay did a good job attacking in space and Brandon Jurgens hit a really timely three. I was just really happy to see those compete and come out with the win."

Freeman previously played Palmyra in their season opener and defeated them 40-36.

"They've gotten better since then and we think we've gotten better since then," McLaughlin said. "It should be a really good game with contrasting styles. They like to play fast and we like to control it more. They've been in this game before, so they know what it's like to play for a championship on Saturday and we've got to step up to the occasion. Hopefully it will be a really fun atmosphere."

Tri County was let by Chris Janssen's 10 points while Carter Siems and Andrew Sasse had eight points each. Gavin Weichel had seven points and Colton Jantzen had two points.

Tri County will now play in a third place game at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday against Falls City Sacred Heart.

Pawnee City 42, HTRS 35

In the late B Division semifinal game Thursday night, seventh-seeded Pawnee City defeated third-seeded Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 42-35.

With the win, Pawnee City will play for the B Division championship on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. against top-seeded Johnson-Brock.

HTRS jumped out to an 11-10 lead in the first quarter and would lead 19-18 at half time. They extended thier lead to 30-28 in the third quarter, but Pawnee City was able to outscore the Titans 14-5 in the final quarter to get the 42-35 win.

Simon Osborne led the way for Pawnee City with 17 points while Kylenn Koester had eight, Kyle Gyhra and Jett Farwell had seven each and Bryce Gyhra had three.

HTRS was led by Nic Knudson's 13 points while Hunter Frey, Kiffen Huntzeger and Ryken Davis had five each. Andrew Stalder had four andGage Schaardt had three.

HTRS will play in a third place game at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday against Diller-Odell.

Note: Due to earlier deadlines prompted by the winter weather advisory, neither of the girls championship games were complete by deadline Friday night. For those results, see Tuesday's Daily Sun or visit us online at beatricedailysun.com

