Freeman boys finish 3rd at state cross country

KEARNEY -- The Freeman boys cross country team came up just short of bring home a trophy from the NSAA State Cross Country Meet on Friday.
The Falcons finished in third place in the Class D boys race, just one spot behind runner-up Norfolk Catholic and two spots behind Class D Champion Aquinas Catholic.
Wesley Havelka was the top runner for Freeman with a 25th place finished while Noah Jurgens finished in 34th place and Tandon Buhr finished in 45th place. Cole Young and Trenton Allen also ran for Freeman, finishing 127th and 131st respectively.
Tri County's Logan Larson earned an individual medal in the Class D race. He finished in 12th place. Payton Davis of Aquinas Catholic was the individual champion in Class D.
Tri County finished seventh in the Class D girls race. They finished behind team champion McCool Junction and runner-up Ainsworth as well as Bloomfield-Wausa, North Central, Ravenna and North Platte St. Patricks.
Hannah Holtmeier was the top finisher for the Lady Trojans, finishing in 22nd place while Andie Koch was 34th and Evelyn Baker was 38th. Ella Crawford finished 62nd and Abbie Drewes finished 93rd.
Johnson County Central's Ashlei McDonald earned an individual medal in Class D with an eighth place finish.
Jordyn Arens of Crofton was the individual champion in the Class D girls race.
Wilber-Clatonia had two individuals run in the Class C boys race. Tommy Lokken earned a medal with a fifth place finish individually. His teammate, Dawson Hoover, finished in 30th place.
Milford was the individual champion in the Class C boys race while Sidney was the runner-up. Carson Noecker of Hartington was the individual champion.
Fairbury's Erica Mosher was the lone Sunland athlete to compete in the Class C girls race. She finished in 87th place.
Boone Central was the team champion in the Class C girls race while Douglas County West was the runner-up. Alexus Sindelar of Pierce was the individual champion.
Beatrice had two runners in the Class B girls race -- both freshmen. Addison Perrett finished 57th while Josie Frerichs wasn't far behind her in 59th.
The Norris girls finished ninth as a team. Laci Havlat was their top finisher with a 25th place finish while Libby Gourlay finished 37th, Ellie Thomas finished 45th, Sophia Talero finished 65th, Maya Hutzler finished 66th and Delaney Leyden finished 72nd.
Madison Seiler of Gering was the individual champion in the Class B girls race while Seward was the team champion and Elkhorn was the runner-up.
The Norris boys finished sixth as a team. Zachary Pittman was their best finisher with a 24th place finish while Tanner Cooper was right behind him in 25th place. Alejandro Nelson finished 29th, Riley Boonstra finished 35th, Evan Schmidt finished 68th and Noah Pomajzl finished 72nd.
Omaha Skutt occupied the top two spots individually in Class B. Isaac Richards finished first while Ryan Zavadil finished second. Omaha Skutt was the team champion in Class B while Lexington was runner-up.
