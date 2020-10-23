Freeman boys finish 3rd at state cross country

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilber-Clatonia had two individuals run in the Class C boys race. Tommy Lokken earned a medal with a fifth place finish individually. His teammate, Dawson Hoover, finished in 30th place.

Milford was the individual champion in the Class C boys race while Sidney was the runner-up. Carson Noecker of Hartington was the individual champion.

Fairbury's Erica Mosher was the lone Sunland athlete to compete in the Class C girls race. She finished in 87th place.

Boone Central was the team champion in the Class C girls race while Douglas County West was the runner-up. Alexus Sindelar of Pierce was the individual champion.

Beatrice had two runners in the Class B girls race -- both freshmen. Addison Perrett finished 57th while Josie Frerichs wasn't far behind her in 59th.

The Norris girls finished ninth as a team. Laci Havlat was their top finisher with a 25th place finish while Libby Gourlay finished 37th, Ellie Thomas finished 45th, Sophia Talero finished 65th, Maya Hutzler finished 66th and Delaney Leyden finished 72nd.

Madison Seiler of Gering was the individual champion in the Class B girls race while Seward was the team champion and Elkhorn was the runner-up.