DEWITT -- The Freeman boys tied with Lincoln Christian for the most points at the Dan Tesar Invite on Tuesday at Tri County High School.

Freeman and Lincoln Christian both finished with 103 points, putting them ahead of third place Tri County's 76 and fourth place Lincoln Lutheran's 70. Wilber-Clatonia was fifth with 63 and Fairbury was sixth with 42.5.

On the girls side, Fairbury was victorious with 114 points while Lincoln Lutheran was second with 100, Lincoln Christian was third with 84 and Tri County was fourth with 65. Wilber-Clatonia finished fifth with 55 and Johnson County Central was sixth with 37.

For the Fairbury girls, Emily Huss finished first in the 100-hurdles with a time of 17.42 and finished third in the 300-hurdles.

Sam Starr finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:29.11. Starr also finished second in the 400-meter dash. Mikya Lierman won the pole vault with a vault of 10-06. Regan Kapke finished third in the triple jump.

Hannah Robertson finished second in the 200-meter dash, fourth in the 400-meter dash and second in the long jump. Micah Friesen finished fifth in the 400 and third in the 800.

Lily Davis finished fifth in both the 3,200-meter run and 1,600-meter run and finished third in the pole vault. Allison Davis finished second in the high jump. Cobie Cole finished fifth in the high jump.

The Fairbury girls 1,600-relay team of Micah Friesen, Allison Davis, Hannah Robertson and Sam Starr finished third.

For the Fairbury boys, Devon Carel won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.09. Carel also finished fifth in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the high jump.

Dalton VanLaningham finished second in the pole vault and sixth in the long jump. Hayden Bear finished fifth in the pole vault. Nic Smith finished fourth in the triple jump. Jax Biehl finished third in the high jump and sixth in the triple jump.

James Olds finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.08. Korey Nippert finished sixth in the 110-hurdles. Noah Hyson finished sixth in the discus.

The Fairbury girls 3,200-relay team of Micah Friesen, Sam Starr, Madison Ohlde and Lauren Wanamaker finished first with a time of 11:00.57.

For the Tri County boys, Carter Siems finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.25 while also finishing second in the 400-meter dash. Drew Siems finished third in the 3,200-meter run. Dustin Kapke finished second in the 110-hurdles. Carter Holtmeier finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run.

Cole Spahr finished third in the pole vault while Colton Bales finished fourth in the pole vault. Pierce Damrow finished fifth in the long jump.

The Tri County boys 3,200-relay team of Carter Holtmeier, Drew Siems, Lucas Lewandowski and Carter Siems finished first with a time of 8:35.73.

The Trojan 1,600-relay team of Ben Holsing, Carter Holtemeier, Dustin Kapke and Carter Siems finished second.

For the Tri County girls, Ella Clark won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.13 and finished fourth in the high jump. Evelyn Baker finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run. Abbie Drewes won the 300-hurdles with a time of 51.63 and finished sixth in the 100-hurdles.

Catrina Washburn finished fifth in the long jump and second in the triple jump. Kennadee VanWinkle finished sixth in the pole vault.

Isabelle Peters finished fifth in the 800-meter run while Kenzi Scherling finished sixth in the same event. Ashton Schwisow finished fifth in the 200-meter dash. Reagan Schwisow finished fifth in the discus.

The Tri County girls 1,600-relay team of Isabelle Peters, Ashton Schwisow, Abbie Drewes and Ella Clark finished first with a time of 4:24.81.

The Lady Trojan 3,200-relay team of Kenzi Strein, Karli Scherling, Ellie Peters and Aubrey Siems finished third.

For the Freeman boys, Carter Niles won the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.16. Taylan Vetrovsky finished first in the shot put with a throw of 49-03 and first in the high jump with a jump of 5-10. Taylan Vetrovsky also finished second in the 200-meter dash.

Jobjosiah Muthiani finished third in the 1,600-meter run. Brandon Jurgens finished fourth in the 200-meter dash.

Wesley Havelka finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run. Hudson Vetrovsky finished fourth in the 110-hurdles. Carter Ruse finished fourth in the 800-meter run and third in the discus. Trent Allen finished fifth in the 800.

Kellen Anderson finished second in the discus. Nate Eisenbarth finished fifth in the shot put.

The Freeman boys 400-relay team of Brandon Jurgens, Gabe Goes, Carter Niles and Taylan Vetrovsky finished second.

The Freeman 1,600-relay team of Trent Allen, Carter Niles, Brandon Jurgens and Eli Delhay finished third.

For the Freeman girls, Rebecca Pellegrini finished fourth in the 100-meter dash. Lily Wiese finished sixth in the 300-hurdles. Sadie Larkins finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run. Ruby Hindera finished sixth in the long jump.

For the Wilber-Clatonia boys, Zander Baker won the pole vault with a vault of 12-06. Carter Skleba won the triple jump with a jump of 42-00.50 and won the long jump with a jump of 20-02.25.

Gavin Vlcan finished third in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 400-meter dash. Henry Prokop finished fifth in the 110-hurdles. Grant Eschiti finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run. Cooper Palmer finished fifth in the triple jump.

Tyson Kreshel finished second in the shot put while Jorge Vasquez finished fourth in the shot put.

For the Wilber-Clatonia girls, Jera Schuerman won the high jump with a jump of 4-10 and finished third in the discus. Breanna Spilker finished fourth in the triple jump.

Carly Rains finished third in the 100-hurdles and fourth in the 300-hurdles. Morgan Watson finished third in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash. Jera Schuerman finished fourth in the 800.

Kiley Kotas finished fourth in the shot put. Claire Watson finished sixth in the triple jump.

For the JCC girls, Harley Lubben won the shot put with a throw of 35-06.75 and won the discus with a throw of 123-01. Maya Straka finished fifth in the shot put. Catherine Wendt finished fourth in the pole vault.

Madison VanLaningham finished second in the 3,200-meter run and fourth in the 1,600-meter run.

For the Johnson County Central boys, Nolan Wellensiek won the shot put with a throw of 150-02. Aiden Weber finished fifth in the pole vault. Cameron Schuster finished third in the shot put. Tanner Woods finished third in the long jump.

Hayden Huskey finished second in the triple jump. Mark Barbera finished sixth in the 800-meter run.

The JCC boys 3,200-relay team of Brandon Speckmann, Hayden Huskey, Jackson Haughton and Marc Barbera finished third.

Beatrice had a junior varsity team competing at the Dan Tesar Invite. For the Beatrice girls, Addison Perrett finished third in the 3,200-meter run. Brealyn Manes finished fourth in the 100-hurdles. Anna Hamilton finished fifth in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash.

Paisley Belding finished sixth in the shot put. Emma Erikson finished second in the discus. Kara Schuster finished fourth in the pole vault. Lexis Warnsing finished fifth in the triple jump.

The Beatrice girls 400-relay team of Sophie Gleason, Anna Hamilton, Rayna Schaefer and Brealyn Manes finished third.