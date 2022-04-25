Freeman boys win MUDECAS title; Meridian wins girls division

DEWITT -- The Freeman boys won the MUDECAS Track championship on Saturday on a windy day at Tri County High School while Meridian claimed the girls championship.

The Freeman boys finished with 120 points, which put them ahead of Falls City Sacred Heart's 109 and Tri County's 79 points. Palmyra was fourth with 61 and Sterling was fifth with 47.

The Meridian girls finished with 106 points, which put them ahead of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley's 92 points and Sterling's 91 points. Palmyra finished fourth with 81 and Tri County finished fifth with 71 points.

Top three finishes for the Freeman boys include Carter Ruse winning the 800-meter run and finishing second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:00.91. Brandon Jurgens finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.54. Wesley Havelka finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:01.42.

Carter Niles finished first in the 110-hurdles for the Falcons with a time of 16.24 and first in the 300-hurdles with a time of 43.40. Noah Jurgens finished third in the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.53.

Taylan Vetrovsky finished first in the high jump with a jump of 5-09.

Freeman's 400-relay team finished second with a time of 45.99. Their 1,600-relay team finished second with a time of 3:43.90.

Top three finishes for the Tri County boys include Grant Lewandowski finishing third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.52 and third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.70. Tayden Gronemeyer finished first in the pole vault with a vault of 10-06. Brevin Damrow finished second in the discus with a throw of 146-00.

Top three finishes for the Sterling boys include Jesus Gonzalez-Castillo finishing third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.39. Andrew Harms finished third in the high jump with a jump of 5-08. Andrew Richardson finished second in the shot put with a throw of 48-10.75.

Top three finishes for the Pawnee City boys include Andy Maloley winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.33.

Pawnee City's 3,200-meter relay team finished first with a time of 8:58.73.

Top three finishes for the Meridian boys include Brayden Rut finishing second in the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.35.

Top three finishes for the Southern boys include Kale Maguire finishing first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:59.54 and second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:07.94.

Top three finishes for the JCC boys include Hayden Huskey finishing third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:17.50. Treyton Holthus finished third in the shot put with a throw of 48-09. Rodrigo Rivera finished third in the discus with a throw of 144-02.

Top three finishes for the Diller-Odell boys include Zeke Jones finishing second in the pole vault with a vault of 10-00.

Top three finishes for the HTRS boys include JJ McQueen finishing third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.69.

Top three finishes for the Meridian girls include Kaylee Pribyl finishing second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.32 and finishing first in the pole vault with a vault of 10-09. Pribyl also finished second in the long jump with a jump of 16-08.25.

McKenzie Hofstetter finished second in the 400-meter dash for the Lady Mustangs with a time of 66.13. Ally Kort finished second in the 100-hurdles with a time of 17.69 and third in the pole vault with a vault of 7-09. Kimberly Schropfer finished first in the high jump with a jump of 5-00.

Meridian's 400-relay team finished first with a time of 53.70. Their 3,200-relay team finished third with a time of 11:22.60.

Top three finishes for the Sterling girls include Dakotah Ludemann finishing first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.04 and first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.63.

Macy Richardson finished first in the 100-hurdles for the Lady Jets with a time of 16.05 and first in the 300-hurdles with a time of 49.47. Richardson also finished first in the long jump with a jump of 17-00.50 and first in the triple jump with a jump of 36-03.

Lauren Harms finished first in the discus with a throw of 136-07 and Danielle Janssen finished third in the discus with a throw of 112-09.

Sterling's 400-relay team finished second with a time of 54.18.

Top three finishes for the Freeman girls include Kailey Otto winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 64.55 and winning the 800-meter run with a time of 2:41.07.

Freeman's 1,600-relay team finished first with a time of 4:36.99.

Top three finishes for Tri County include Morgan Stokebrand finishing second in the shot put with a throw of 33-11.

Tri County's 1,600-relay team finished second with a time of 4:41.79.

Top three finishes for the Pawnee City girls include Emily Lytle finishing first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:05.52. Larissa Tegtmeier finishing third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:43.67. Johnna Kostecka finished third in the shot put with a throw of 33-07.

Pawnee City's 3,200-relay team finished first with a time of 11:08.46.

Top three finishes for the Lewiston girls include Nayla Alos finishing third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:32.43.

