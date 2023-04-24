ADAMS -- The Freeman boys protected their home track with a boys championship in the 2023 MUDECAS Track and Field Meet.

The meet was originally scheduled for Saturday, but cold and windy conditions prompted MUDECAS officials to postpone the meet to Monday at Freeman High School in Adams.

Freeman won the boys championship with 130 total points. Tri County was runner-up with 90 points and Palmyra was third with 82.50. Following the top three in the boys standings was Sterling (59), Johnson County Central (57.50), Parkview Christian (55), BDS (47), Falls City Sacred Heart (47), Pawnee City (35), Johnson-Brock (25), Meridian (16), Southern (11), Diller-Odell(4) and HTRS (2).

Palmyra won the girls championship with 121 points while Tri County had 98 and Johnson-Brock had 71. Following the top three in the girls team standings was BDS (68), Sterling (59), Johnson County Central (48), Pawnee City (46), Parkview Christian (38), Meridian (38), Freeman (34), Falls City Sacred Heart (17), HTRS (11), Diller-Odell (10) and Lewiston (3).

Finishing in the top three for the Freeman boys included Taylan Vetrovsky finishing first in the high jump with a jump of 5-10 and finishing second in the shot put with a throw of 49-11. Vetrovsky also finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.46.

Carter Niles finished first in the 300-hurdles with a time of 40.38 and finished second in the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.25. Evan Ault finished third in the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.57. Trent Allen finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:10.37.

Kellen Anderson finished third in the discus with a throw of 130-01. Wesley Havelka finished third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:48.43. Jobjosiah Muthiani finished third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:02.79.

The Freeman boys 400-relay team finished second with a time of 45.79.

Top three finishes for the Freeman girls include Rebecca Pallegrini finishing third in the long jump with a jump of 16-01.

The Freeman girls 400-relay team finished second with a time of 56.19.

Top three finishes for the Tri County girls included Isabelle Peters finishing first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:33.62. Ella Clark finished third in the high jump with a jump of 4-08 and finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 62.65.

Kennadee Van Winkle finished second in the pole vault with a vault of 9-00. Meila Gronemeyer finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 8-00.

The Tri County girls 1,600-relay team finished first with a time of 4:25.82. The 3,200-relay team finished third with a time of 11:07.28. Their 400-relay team finished third with a time of 56.36.

Top three finishes for the Tri County boys included Carter Siems winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.72 and winning the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.97.

Cole Spahr finished second in the pole vault with a vault of 10-06. Drew Siems finished second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:42.07. Ben Holsing finished third in the 300-hurdles with a time of 43.73.

The Tri County boys 3,200-relay team took first place with a time of 8:43.97. The 1,600-relay team finished second with a time of 3:40.31.

Top three finishes for the Sterling boys included Andrew Harms finishing first in the 110-hurdles with a time of 15.94 and finishing second in the high jump with a jump of 5-10. Harms also finished second in the 300-hurdles with a time of 40.69.

Jesus Gonzales-Castillo finished second in the 800-meter run for the Jets with a time of 2:07.44 and third in the 400 with a time of 53.42.

The Sterling boys 1,600-relay team finished first with a time of 3:39.37.

Top three finishes for the Sterling girls included Macy Richardson winning the long jump with a jump of 16-10.25 and winning the triple jump with a jump of 35-07.50. Richardson also won the 100-hurdles with a time of 15.21 and won the 300-hurdles with a time of 45.83. Both hurdle times were meet records.

Lauren Harms finished second in the discus for the Lady Jets with a throw of 106-07 and third in the shot put with a throw of 35-06.

Top three finishes for the Meridian girls included Kaylee Pribyl winning the pole vault with a vualt of 11-00 and finishing second in the long jump with a jump of 16-08. McKenzie Hofstetter finished third in the triple jump with a jump of 31-05.75.

Top three finishes for the Meridian boys included Colby Smith finishing third in the high jump with a jump of 5-08.

Top three finishes for the Johnson County Central girls included Maya Straka finishing second in the shot put with a throw of 36-01 and Harley Lubben finishing third in the discus with a throw of 104-09.

Top three finishes for the JCC boys included Nolan Wellensiek finishing second in the discus with a throw of 130-04.

Top three finishes for the JCC girls included Madison VanLaningham finishing second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13-00.16.

Top three finishes for the Pawnee City boys included Jett Farwell finishing second in the 400 with a time of 52.45.

The Pawnee City boys 1,600-relay team finished third with a time of 3:43.68.

Top three finishes for the Pawnee City girls included Emily Lytle finishing first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:51.21 and Madison Lytle finishing third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:38.30.

The Pawnee City girls 3,200-relay team with a second place time of 11-00.56.

Top three finishes for the HTRS girls included Lillian Bowen finishing third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 63.85.

Top three finishes for Southern included Kale Maguire finishing first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:38.23.

MUDECAS CHAMPIONSHIPS At Freeman BOYS TEAM SCORES: Freeman 130, Tri County 90½, Palmyra 82½, Sterling 59, Johnson Co. Central 57½, Parkview Christian 55½, BDS 47, Falls City SH 47, Pawnee City 35, Johnson-Brock 25, Meridian 16, Southern 11, Diller-Odell 4, HTRS 2. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Erhart, Palmyra, :11.24; 2. Parriott, Johnson-Brock, :11.56; 3. Pittman, Parkview Christian, :11.60; 200--1. Erhart, Palmyra, :22.95; 2. Vetrovksy, Freeman, :23.46; 3. Pittman, Parkview Christian, :23.48; 400--1. C. Siems, Tri County, :51.72; 2. Farwell, Pawnee City, :52.45; 3. Gonzalez-Castillo, Sterling, :53.42; 800--1. C. Siems, Tri County, 2:06.97; 2. Gonzalez-Castillo, Sterling, 2:07.44; 3. Allen, Freeman, 2:10.37; 1,600--1. Berry, Palmyra, 5:00.23; 2. Ramaekers, Palmyra, 5:00.48; 3. Muthiani, Freeman, 5:02.79; 3,200--1. Maguire, Southern, 10:38.23; 2. D. Siems, Tri County, 10:42.07; 3. Havelka, Freeman, 10:48.43; 110 hurdles--1. Harms, Sterling, :15.94; 2. Niles, Freeman, :16.25; 3. Ault, Freeman, :16.57; 300 hurdles--1. Niles, Freeman, :40.38; 2. Harms, Sterling, :40.69; 3. Holsing, Tri County, :43.73; 400 relay--1. Palmyra, :45.12; 2. Freeman, :45.79; 3. Falls City SH, :46.50; 1,600 relay--1. Sterling, 3:39.37; 2. Tri County, 3:40.31; 3. Pawnee City, 3:43.68; 3,200 relay--1. Tri County, 8:43.97; 2. Palmyra, 8:46.89; 3. Falls City SH, 9:11.62. High jump--1. Vetrovsky, Freeman, 5-10; 2. Harms, Sterling, 5-10; 3. Smith, Meridian, 5-8; pole vault--1. Stengel, BDS, 11-6; 2. Spahr, Tri County, 10-6; 3. Dunn, Falls City SH, 10-6; long jump--1. Reide, Parkview Christian, 20-3¾; 2. Dunn, Falls City SH, 19-9½; 3. Page, Parkview Christian, 18-9½; triple jump--1. Reide, Parkview Christian, 42-6; 2. Huskey, Johnson Co. Central, 41-2½; 3. Page, Parkview Christian, 40-3½; discus--1. Weber, BDS, 145-4; 2. Wellensiek, Johnson Co. Central, 130-4; 3. Anderson, Freeman, 130-1; shot put--1. Bolte, BDS, 52-7; 2. Vetrovsky, Freeman, 49-11; 3. Weber, BDS, 46-4. GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Palmyra 121, Tri County 98, Johnson-Brock 71, BDS 68, Sterling 59, Johnson Co. Central 48, Pawnee City 46, Parkview Christian 38, Meridian 38, Freeman 34, Falls City Sacred Heart 17, HTRS 11, Diller-Odell 10, Lewiston 3. GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Pastrelo, Parkview Christian, :12.83; 2. Renz, BDS, :13.16; 3. Vasa, Palmyra, :13.47; 200--1. Pastrelo, Parkview Christian, :26.42; 2. Renz, BDS, :27.21; 3. Walter, Palmyra, :27.47; 400--1. Walter, Palmyra, 1:02.35; 2. Clark, Tri County, :1:02.65; 3. Bowem, HTRS, :1:03.85; 800--1. Peters, Tri County, 2:33.62; 2. Chambers, Palmyra, 2:35.04; 3. Lytle, Pawnee City, 2:38.30; 1,600--1. Lytle, Pawnee City, 5:551.21; 2. Hengtgen, Palmyra, 5:58.56; 3. Havranek, Palmyra, 6:02.29; 3,200--1. Hengtgen, Palmyra, 12:40.59; 2. Van Laningham, Johnson Co. Central, 13:00.16; 3. Chambers, Palmyra, 13:46.28; 100 hurdles--1. Richardson, Sterling, :15.21; 2. Beethe, Johnson-Brock, :16.67; 3. Vasa, Palmyra, :17.32; 300 hurdles--1. Richardson, Sterling, :45.83; 2. Beethe, Johnson-Brock, :49.25; 3. Vasa, Palmyra, :51.13; 400 relay--1. Johnson-Brock, :49.25; 2. Freeman, :56.19; 3. Tri County, :56.36; 1,600 relay--1. Tri County, 4:25.82; 2. Palmyra, 4:26.09; 3. Johnson-Brock, 4:34.79; 3,200 relay--1. Palmyra, 10:42.61; 2. Pawnee City, 11:00.56; 3. Tri County, 11:07.28. High jump--1. Thompson, Palmyra, 5-2; 2. Pastrelo, Parkview Christian, 4-10; 3. Clark, Tri County, 4-8; pole vault--1. Pribyl, Meridian, 11-0; 2. Van Winkle, Tri County, 9-00; 3. Gronenmeyer, Tri County, 8-0; long jump--1. Richardson, Sterling, 16-10¼; 2. Pribyl, Meridian, 16-8; 3. Pellegrini, Freeman, 15-5½; triple jump--1. Richardson, Sterling, 35-7½; 2. Metschke, Johnson-Brock, 32-5½; 3. Hofstetter, Meridian, 31-5¾; discus--1. Hudson, BDS, 132-2; 2. Harms, Sterling, 106-7; 3. Lubben, Johnson Co. Central, 104-9; shot put--1. Hudson, BDS, 43-6; 2. Straka, Johnson Co. Central, 36-1; 3. Harms, Sterling, 35-6.