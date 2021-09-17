Freeman claims MUDECAS B Division title

The Freeman Lady Falcons claimed the MUDECAS B Division Championship Thursday night at the Truman Center in Beatrice.

Freeman, the No. 1 seed in the B Division, defeated second-seeded Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in three sets 17-25, 25-21, 25-18.

First year Falcon coach Lexi Holland said winning MUDECAS is a big momentum builder for her team going forward.

"It feels amazing," Holland said. "IT's a great confidence booster for our team. We've had a tough schedule so far and this is just going to build our confidence going forward."

The first set was all HTRS early on as they built a 14-4 on their way to the 25-17 win.

Freeman regrouped in the second set. They fell behind 1-0, but never trailed again on their way to the 25-21 win. The final set was close early on, but midway through the set, the Falcons started to separate themselves on their way to the 25-18 win.

"We made too many errors and gave them too many points in that first set," Holland said. "We just told our girls to play our game, limit our errors and receive and pass. We were able to do that and everything fell into place."

Freeman's offense was evenly distributed throughout with several players contributing.