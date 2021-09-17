Freeman claims MUDECAS B Division title

The Freeman Lady Falcons claimed the MUDECAS B Division Championship Thursday night at the Truman Center in Beatrice.
Freeman, the No. 1 seed in the B Division, defeated second-seeded Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in three sets 17-25, 25-21, 25-18.
First year Falcon coach Lexi Holland said winning MUDECAS is a big momentum builder for her team going forward.
"It feels amazing," Holland said. "IT's a great confidence booster for our team. We've had a tough schedule so far and this is just going to build our confidence going forward."
The first set was all HTRS early on as they built a 14-4 on their way to the 25-17 win.
Freeman regrouped in the second set. They fell behind 1-0, but never trailed again on their way to the 25-21 win. The final set was close early on, but midway through the set, the Falcons started to separate themselves on their way to the 25-18 win.
"We made too many errors and gave them too many points in that first set," Holland said. "We just told our girls to play our game, limit our errors and receive and pass. We were able to do that and everything fell into place."
Freeman's offense was evenly distributed throughout with several players contributing.
"Everyone stepped up their game," Holland said. "Faith (Holland) usually isn't a starter for us, but she started for one of our injured girls and she stepped up. Our passers also stepped up and it was really a team effort."
Freeman improves their record to 8-7 on the season.
"I think our confidence is high right now and that will help us with our tough matches coming up," Holland said. "I think winning this just brings our team closer together, which is one of our goals. This just helps solidify that goal."
In the A Division third place match, Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Exeter-Milligan in two sets 25-20, 25-19. In the A Division consolation match, Palmyra defeated Johnson-Brock in three sets 22-25, 25-21, 25-15.
In the B Division third place match, Johnson County Central defeated Southern in three sets 25-20, 19-25, 25-16. In the B Division consolation match, Pawnee City defeated Lewiston in two sets 25-20, 25-18.
The A Division Championship match between Diller-Odell and Bruning-Davenport-Shickley was not over by press time Thursday night. For those results, see Saturday's Daily Sun or visit us online at beatricedailysun.com