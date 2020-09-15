Freeman comes up short in upset bid of BDS

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freeman came out firing against Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, but the Lady Eagles showed why they're the No. 1 ranked team in Class D1.

BDS defeated Freeman in three sets 12-25, 25-21, 25-16 Monday night in the first round of the MUDECAS Volleyball Tournament.

Freeman is one of four schools hosting the MUDECAS Tournament this year as opposed to Southeast Community College in Beatrice. Diller-Odell, Tri County and Johnson County Central are the other four host schools.

Freeman came out on fire in the first set, building an early 10-4 lead. Lexi Winkle had four kills during that opening run while Autumn Schoen had two ace serves.

BDS got back to within five points several times in the first set, but never closer. With the score 16-11, Freeman scored five of the next six points to take a 21-12 lead and force another BDS timeout. Schoen had another ace during the run while Kylie Boyer had a kill.

Out of the timeout, Freeman scored four straight points to put the set away 25-12. Schoen had an ace and Winkle and Grace VanEngen had a block to close the set.

In the second set, it was BDS that came out swinging, building an early 8-2 lead and forcing a Freeman timeout. BDS then scored two more points out of the time out to make it 10-2.