Freeman comes up short in upset bid of BDS

Freeman came out firing against Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, but the Lady Eagles showed why they're the No. 1 ranked team in Class D1.
BDS defeated Freeman in three sets 12-25, 25-21, 25-16 Monday night in the first round of the MUDECAS Volleyball Tournament.
Freeman is one of four schools hosting the MUDECAS Tournament this year as opposed to Southeast Community College in Beatrice. Diller-Odell, Tri County and Johnson County Central are the other four host schools.
Freeman came out on fire in the first set, building an early 10-4 lead. Lexi Winkle had four kills during that opening run while Autumn Schoen had two ace serves.
BDS got back to within five points several times in the first set, but never closer. With the score 16-11, Freeman scored five of the next six points to take a 21-12 lead and force another BDS timeout. Schoen had another ace during the run while Kylie Boyer had a kill.
Out of the timeout, Freeman scored four straight points to put the set away 25-12. Schoen had an ace and Winkle and Grace VanEngen had a block to close the set.
In the second set, it was BDS that came out swinging, building an early 8-2 lead and forcing a Freeman timeout. BDS then scored two more points out of the time out to make it 10-2.
Freeman slowly climbed back into the set and eventually tied it at 18-18. With the score 19-19, BDS would score four straight points to make it 23-19 before eventually winning the set 25-21.
BDS got on top early again in the second set, building an 11-6 lead and then extending that lead to 14-7, forcing a Freeman timeout.
Freeman got their deficit back to within six at 16-9, but never closer as BDS powered their way to a 25-16 win.
With the loss, Freeman drops to the loser's bracket of the A Division and will play Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday. BDS advances to the semifinals where they will meet Falls City Sacred Heart Tuesday night.
HTRS falls in MUDECAS opener to Johnson-Brock
The Humboldt-Table Rock Steinauer volleyball team fell in their first round MUDECAS match to Johnson-Brock at Freeman High School 25-23, 25-23.
HTRS entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed in the A Division and Johnson-Brock is the NO. 5 seed.
In the first set, neither team led by more than four points the entire set. Johnson-Brock got out to an early 3-1 lead, but HTRS came back to take a 4-3 lead with Aly Howe having two kills during that run.
Johnson-Brock took a 6-5 lead, but three straight points by HTRS capped by a kill from Katilyn Glathar gave the Lady Titans the lead back at 8-6.
The set remained close, but HTRS maintained a slight advantage, building their lead to 15-12. HTRS got kills from Abby Stalder, Aly Howe as well as a kill and a block from Jacey Leech.
Johnson-Brock came back with four straight points to take a 16-15 lead and force an HTRS timeout. It remained close at 19-19 when Johnson-Brock scored the next four points to open a 23-19 lead, the biggest lead of the set.
HTRS came back with three straight points to make it 23-22, forcing a Johnson-Brock timeout. The two teams traded a point out of the timeout making it 24-23. A service error by HTRS ended the set at 25-23.
The second set followed the same pattern with neither team leading by more than four points. With the set tied 12-12, Johnson-Brock scored four straight points to take a 16-12 lead and force a Titan timeout.
HTRS battled back into it and eventually tied it at 19-19. Katilyn Glathar had two kills during that run while Leech had a block and a kill.
Johnson-Brock ended the run with two straight point to grab a 21-19 advantage and forced HTRS to take their final timeout. Johnson-Brock extended their lead to 24-20 before HTRS rattled off three straight points to make it 24-23. Another Titan error led to set point, though, ending the match.
Johnson-Brock advances in the winners bracket and will play in the semifinals against top-seeded Diller-Odell Tuesday night. HTRS falls to the loser's bracket and will play eighth-seeded Meridian Tuesday night
Other MUDECAS Scores
A Division
(3)Sacred Heart over (6)Exeter-Milligan 25-19, 25-23
(5)Johnson-Brock over (4)HTRS 25-23, 25-23
(1)Diller-Odell over (8)Meridian 25-7, 25-11
(2)BDS over (7)Freeman 12-25, 25-21, 25-16
Tuesday's games
Diller-Odell vs. Johnson-Brock
Sacred Heart vs. BDS
Meridian vs. HTRS
Exeter-Milligan vs. Freeman
B Division
(1)Palmyra over (8)Parkview Christian 25-5, 25-4
(2)Southern over (7)Lewiston 25-11, 25-17
(6)Tri County over (3)Pawnee City 23-25, 25-22, 25-23
(5)Sterling over (4)JCC 25-22, 19-25, 25-16
Tuesday's games
Palmyra vs Sterling
Southern vs. Tri County
JCC vs. Parkview Christian
Pawnee City vs. Lewiston
