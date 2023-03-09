LINCOLN -- Freeman was determined to not make another early exit from the NSAA State Basketball Tournament after getting knocked off in the first round last year as a No. 1 seed.

Freeman, who returned every single player from last year's team, are once again the No. 1 seed in Class C2 and this year, they took care of business in the first round, beating eighth-seeded Gordon-Rushville 52-20 Thursday morning at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Freeman Coach Jim McLaughlin said it feels good to get over that first round hump.

"It feels great for the kids," McLaughlin said. "Seeing those kids go back to the locker room those last few years being so emotional and disappointed with how the first round went -- I was really proud of how they came out today and took care of business, especially early, setting the tone."

Freeman wasted no time against Gordon-Rushville, jumping out to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter. Carter Ruse had 11 of his game-leading 18 points in that first quarter.

The Falcons led 28-13 at half time and then scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to extend their lead to 38-13. The fourth quarter consisted mostly of the team's back up players playing as the Falcons coasted to the 52-20 win.

Freeman's success started on the defensive side of the ball. Gordon-Rushville's 6-6 post player Jace Nelson, who was averaging 18 points per game, was held to four points against the Falcons.

"We hang our hat on defense and I thought Carter Ruse was really good on Nelson," McLaughlin said. "But our other guys -- whether it was ball pressure, back side help or doubling on catches, we were really locked into the game plan today."

In addition to Ruse's 18 points, Taylan Vetrovsky had 15 points, Carter Niles had seven points, Hudson Vetrovsky and Kellen Anderson had three points each while Hayden Jennings, Easton Buss and True Jurgens had two points each.

Freeman shot well from the outside, knocking down a total of seven three pointers in the game.

"We shot it really well in the first half and that's big," McLaughlin said. "We had multiple guys knock down some threes and we are really tough when that happens. Hitting those shots early was big for us."

The Freeman crowd was also a factor, out-drawing Gordon-Rushville, who had to come all the way from the state's panhandle.

"Our crowd had has been great and that's a testament to the kids," McLaughlin said. "Their effort, their energy, the way they treat each other and their respect for the game makes people want to come out and cheer for them. It's just awesome to see the whole community rally around these guys, but they are an easy group to rally behind because they are such good kids and they play the game the right way. They are fun to watch."

The Falcons (27-1) will play in a semifinal game Friday at 1:30 p.m. against (Cedar Catholic/Elkhorn Valley) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

McLaughlin said despite being the No. 1 seed, they'll need to be prepared for whoever they face this week.

"We've earned the right to be the No. 1 seed, but when we get here, we throw the seeds and records out," McLaughlin said. "It's a bracket and we talked about how you can't do anything about the past or the future, you just have to play in the moment and I thought our kids bought into that today. You just have to survive and advance."