Freeman Falcons get win over Conestoga

The 1-1 Freeman Falcons took on the 0-2 Conestoga Cougars in eight-man football action at Falcon Stadium Friday night.

The players began warm-ups about an hour before kick-off as a potent cold front then passed through the area. A brisk north breeze cooled temperatures into Fall like football conditions.

A nearly full stadium rose to their feet as the Adams VFE Post 10042 presented the colors and the Freeman High School Band presented their rendition of the National Anthem. The Falcons dressed in their home silver and blue ran onto the field hosting two American flags saluting the victims, heroes, and military personnel involved in the 9/11 attacks.

The Falcons received the first half kickoff. Their first drive began at the 15-yard line. After two short gains on third down Senior quarterback Carter Ruse hit Carter Niles for a 17-yard reception. Two plays later, the two combined again resulting in a touchdown and the first score of the game. The two-point conversion was good and at the 10:12 mark in the first quarter, Freeman took an early 8-0 lead.

The Cougars started their first drive on their own 24. On the second play from scrimmage, Carter Plowman took the handoff from quarterback Jayden Wilder and exploded through the line and scampered 56 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed and Freeman had an 8-6 lead with 9:27 left in the first quarter.

Freeman, with Ruse at the helm, began a march down the field with combinations of runs and passes. On second down, Ruse hit Niels for a seven yard completion and touchdown. The PAT failed and midway through the quarter, the Falcons had a 14-6 lead.

The Cougars were able to gain a first down but then stumbled on the next set of downs with a fumble on first down. True Jurgens of the Falcons intercepted a pass by making a great break on the ball. The Falcons took advantage and went on to take a 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

To start the second quarter, the Cougars marched down the field deep into Falcon territory. The Falcons defense stood strong and forced a fourth and long situation. The Falcons pressured Wilder and forced an incomplete pass resulting in a turnover on downs. On the ensuing drive, Freeman’s Ruse delivered a beautiful deep pass to Brandon Jurgens to put the Falcons up 28-6.

The Cougars quickly answered as Wilder broke free down the left side for a 70-yard scamper closing the score to 28.-12. Freeman then answered with a drive down the field. Ruse broke loose eluding several tacklers for a 22-yard run.

He then pitched the ball to Gabe Goes, who found his way into the end zone. Evan Ault then kicked a PAT and the Falcons went up 35-12. The score held up into the halftime.

The third quarter began with the Cougars starting strong as Lucas Anderson burst through the right side and scampered 56 yards for the touchdown. The two-point conversion was good, and the score moved to 35-20 at the 10:16 mark.

The Falcons quickly answered as Ruse hit Jurgens on a deep pass to move the Falcons in front 42-20. Wilder returned the favor with his burst down the right sideline for a touchdown closing the score to 42-28.

In the final quarter both teams scored and the Falcons' Ruse was able to take a knee to close out the game for a final score of 49-34.

Falcon’s Coach Travis Andreasen voiced concern over his squad’s struggle to stop the run.

” I’m not happy with the points we gave up," Andreasen said.

Andreason credited Ruse, a four year starter at quarterback as a “security blanket” allowing him to focus on other areas of the game.

The Falcon’s will host Exeter-Milligan-Friend for a homecoming game next Friday evening.

Other Sunland scores Sterling 32, Hampton 12 Fairburyr 62, Schuyler 6 Freeman 49, Conestoga 34 Harvard 29, Meridian 16 HTRS 46, Southern 8 Lewiston 70, St. Edward 65 Lourdes CC 26, JCC 12 Norris 21, Lexington 14 Pawnee City 65, Wetmore, Kan. 20 Tri County 11, Wood River 8 Wilber-Clatonia 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 12 Ell-Saline 52, Hanover 6 Abilene 14, Marysville 7