Freeman football opens season with win

ADAMS -- The Freeman football team opened their season with a 48-20 win over Lourdes Central Catholic Friday night.

The Falcons jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led 22-6 at the half. They maintained a 28-12 lead in the third quarter before pulling away for the 48-20 win in the fourth quarter.

Carter Ruse ran the ball 22 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns while also going 6 of 9 passing for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

Carter Niles had five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Gabe Goes also had a 23 yard touchdown reception.

Defensively, Kolby Mahler had an interception that he returned 43 yards. Carter Niles had 10 total tackles while Mahler, Ruse and Trevor Parde had nine tackles.

Freeman will be in action again Friday night when they travel to Elmwood-Murodock.

HTRS beats Brownell-Talbot

The Humbolt-Table Rock-Steinauer defeated Omaha Brownell-Talbot 66-20 in their season opener in Omaha.

Jaekwon Mcqueen had nine rushing attempts for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Brandt Leech had seven carries for 25 yards and a touchdown. Alex Koziol had two carries for 44 yards and Hunter Bohling had nine carries for 37 yards.

Brandt Leech was 4 of 7 passing for 45 yards and three touchdowns. Mcqueen had two receptiosn for 23 yards and two touchdowns. Brennen Vaughan had one reception for 10 yards and a touchdown. Colt Mcclarnen had one reception for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Vaughan had 14 total tackles, including two for loss. Brandt Leech and Dayton Eppens had a fumble recovery each. Mcqueen also had a 79 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

HTRS will be in action again on Friday when they host Deshler.

Other Friday football scores Hastings SC 35, Wilber-Clatonia 0 Mead 48, JCC 22 Osceola 62, Diller-Odell 8 Seward 44, Norris 24 Hampton 58, Lewiston 56