Freeman gets run-rule win over Centennial

PICKRELL -- The Freeman softball team wrapped up their regular season with a victory over Centennial Thursday night at Zion Lutheran Ball Field near Pickrell.

The Lady Falcons on the game 11-1 in four innings.

Paige Mahler pitched all four innings, giving up one unearned run on four hits while striking out six and walking one.

Freeman jumped on top with four runs in the bottom of the first. Cassie Klein got things started with a one out single, but was thrown out trying to go to third on Dakota Haner's single.

Hayleigh Shubert then reached on an error, which allowed Haner to score. Sydney Lenners then singled and both runs scored on Kyla Davison's two-RBI triple, making it 3-0. Nevaeh Niles then came through with an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Freeman added two more runs in the second inning. Mahler and Johnson led off the inning by reaching on Centennial errors. A sacrifice bunt by Klein moved the runners to second and third and Dakota Haner's two-RBI double made it 6-0.

A walk, a single and an error led to Centennial's run in the top of the third, making it 6-1.

Freeman would tack on two more in the bottom of the third. Davison led off the inning with a triple and Caryss Jurgens' RBI double scored the first run. Jurgens moved to third on a ground out and then scored on Mahler's ground out, making it 8-1.

Freeman put the game away in the bottom of the fourth. Klein singled and scored on Dakota Haner's RBI double. After a walk to Brooklynn Veerhusen, two runs would score on Jurgens' two-RBI double, making it 11-1, ending the game due to the run rule.

The Lady Falcons had 13 hits in the game. Dakota Haner had two doubles, a single, three RBI's and two runs scored. Davison had two triples, two RBI's and two runs scored. Jurgens had two doubles, two RBI's and one run scored. Shubert had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored.

Klein had two singles while Lenners and Niles added one single each for the Falcons.

Freeman will now turn their attention to the C-2 Subdistrict, which will take place in Yutan on Monday. Freeman (13-10) is the No. 2 seed in the tournament and will play third-seeded Arlington (12-12) at 4 p.m. on Monday.

With a win, Freeman would play at 6 p.m. against either top-seeded Yutan (23-1), fourth-seeded DC West (8-14) and fifth-seeded Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (11-15)

Freeman donates to Scheele family

Freeman High School donated proceeds from the gate and concession stands Thursday night to the family of Saige Scheele.

Saige Scheele is a player on the Centennial softball team who was involved in a serious two-car collision two miles west of Utica on Sept. 23 when she was heading to softball practice.

According to a family blog, Saige was in stable condition as of Sept. 26