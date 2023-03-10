LINCOLN -- The Freeman Falcons are heading back to the state championship game after an eight year absence.

Freeman, the No. 1 seed in Class C2, handled No. 4 seed Cedar Catholic 63-45 Friday in the state semifinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Falcons will play for the title at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against (Tri County/Amherst)

Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said they were expecting a battle from Cedar Catholic and thought his team stepped up to the challenge.

"I thought our kids came out from the get go and set the tone," McLaughlin said. "We might be smaller, but we were going to play more physical and not be intimidated. I thought our kids really bought into that and I'm very proud of them

Freeman took control against Cedar Catholic, building an 18-10 lead in the first quarter. Leading scorer Carter Ruse got into some foul trouble and had to sit most of the second quarter, but Freeman's other scorers were able to step up.

Freeman maintained a 32-22 lead at half time and led 44-34 after three quarters on their way to the 63-45 win.

"I thought we got off to a really good start," McLaughlin said. "Ruse got into some foul trouble -- which rarely happens. So to get a little bit of a cushion and to have some of our other kids step up and make plays and allow Carter (Ruse) to sit and not risk getting into more foul trouble was really big."

Once the Falcons got the lead, they were able to control the tempo in the second half.

"(Cedar Catholic) is really good about speeding things up, so we talked to the guys about taking care of the ball," McLaughlin said. "I thought we did a really good job of not letting them get out in transition and I thought our kids really responded after every little bit of adversity we had."

Carter Niles led the way for Freeman with 21 points while Taylan Vetrovsky had 19.

"Early in the game, I thought Carter (Ruse) was the only one looking to score, so I called called Taylan (Vetrovsky) over and told him that he and Carter Niles have to step it up," McLaughlin said. "That message was well received because both of those guys played tremendous the final 30 minutes."

Ruse still managed 13 points in the game while Hudson Vetrovsky had five, Hayden Jennings had three and True Jurgens had two.

Freeman feels good about making the championship game, but McLaughlin said their mission isn't finished.

"There's an expectation that we want to win a championship and we're not just satisfied making it," McLaughlin said. "We're going to enjoy this because it makes all those long hours and tough days worth it, but I know they're' still hungry and they want more."