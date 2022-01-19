Freeman holds off late Malcolm charge

ADAMS — Freeman came out of halftime Tuesday and found success offensively in the third quarter, more than doubling what it scored in the first half in a 46-39 boys basketball victory.

Malcolm, however, didn't go down without a fight.

The Clippers went on a 12-2 run in the first 3 minutes, 35 seconds of the final quarter, which included two-three-pointers from junior guard Hayden Frank, and tied the game at 35-35. The Class C-2 No. 5 Falcons were up for the challenge and went on an 11-4 run the rest of the way, including going 10-of-13 from the free-throw line during that stretch.

“I thought our kids were really resilient,” Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said. “We gave up a 10-0 run and seven of them were probably induced by us. The kids composed themselves and did a good job of handling that situation.”

The Falcons' defense held a Malcolm team that averages 53 points per game to just 11 in the first half. Featuring physical athletes all over the court, including junior Carter Ruse, Freeman plays great man-to-man defense that limits the looks opposing offenses get at the basket.

“I thought our kids did a tremendous job in the first half,” McLaughlin said. “We weren’t getting face cut, and we were doing a good job on back-doors and denying things. … In the second half, we kind of took a step back, and they were able to run their actions and make us pay for a lack of focus.”

Freeman (14-1) was led in scoring by Ruse and his 19 points. The Falcons made the state tournament last season, and they’ll have the chance to see if they’re state tournament-caliber again over the next few weeks, especially in their conference tournament.

“We think that these next two, three weeks really separate the contenders from the pretenders,” McLaughlin said. “We’ve got to embrace the fact that we have a target on our back, and we have a responsibility to come to practice every day and work to get better.”

Frank had 22 points to lead Malcolm (10-5). Malcolm coach Chris Lewandowski said the Falcons’ pursuit of rebounds played a large role in the outcome.

“Freeman really capitalized on a lot of offensive rebounds and and-ones,” he said. “They’re an aggressive team. Jim does an awesome job with them. … Our guys weren’t going to quit though. We knew we had a run in us. Late in the game, we didn’t have a couple of shots go down, and we didn’t knock down our free throws to clinch it.”

