Freeman, JCC advance to subdistrict final

ADAMS -- The Freeman and Johnson County Central girls advanced to the finals of the C2-1 Subdistrict Tuesday night.
Top-seeded Freeman advanced by defeating fourth-seeded Tri County 44-21 at Freeman High School.
The Lady Falcons jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 30-10 at half time. They led 42-15 after three quarters on their way to the 44-21 win.
Kaylee Bures led the way for Freeman with 12 points while Dakota Haner had eight, Ashton Niles had six, Belle Haner had four and Taylor Anderson, Talisa Buhr, Paige Mahler and Faith Holland had two each.
Hannah Holtmeier had seven points for Tri County while Alyssa Brown and Samantha Rainey had four each, Carissa Lijewski had three, Karli Scherling had two and Breanna Chapman had one.
Freeman improves to 11-10 on the season and will play Johnson County Central at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night in the subdistrict final. Tri County's season comes to an end after posting a 3-19 record.
Third-seeded JCC advanced by defeating second-seeded Wilber-Clatonia 41-31.
Wilber-Clatonia led 9-8 after the first quarter, but JCC took a 23-14 lead at half time. JCC maintained a 29-23 lead after three quarters before going on to win 41-31.
Zadie Plager and Saylor Rother led the way for JCC with seven points each while Morgan Moran had six, Ava Berkebile and Emma Swanda had five each, Jordan Albrecht and Madelyn Harrifeld had four each and Hayley Neeman had three.
Wilber-Clatonia was led by Aspen Oliver's seven points while Valerie Johnson had five, Rylee Sand and Nevaeh Honea had four each, Jera Schuerman, Melody Novotny and Abby Rezny had three each and Claire Thompson had two.
JCC improves to 5-15 on the season while Wilber-Clatonia's season ends after posting a 5-17 record.
Southern advances to D1-2 final
The Southern Lady Raiders are in the finals of the D1-2 Subdistrict after defeating Johnson-Brock 44-29 at Weeping Water High School Tuesday night.
Southern jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the first quarter and led 16-7 at half time. They maintained a 27-19 after three quarters on their way to the 44-29 win.
Kaylee Klover led the way for the Raiders with 12 points while Callie Cooper had 10. Maddy Wegner had nine, Alaina Klover and Kendrea Troxel had five each and Tori Smith had three.
Southern will now play top-seeded Weeping Water at 6 p.m. Thursday night in the subdistrict final. Weeping Water advanced by defeated HTRS 50-33.
Sterling advances to D2-1 Subdistrict final
The Sterling Lady Jets advanced to the D2-1 Subdistrict final with a 55-39 win over Diller-Odell Tuesday night at Sacred Heart High School.
Diller-Odell jumped out to a 15-11 lead in the first quarter, but Sterling took a 28-23 lead into the locker room at half time. Sterling maintained a 38-31 lead after three quarters before going on to win 55-39.
Macy Richardson led the way for Sterling with 15 points while Dakotah Ludemann had 12 and Kaitlyn Wusk and Katy Boldt had 10 each, Ella Wingerts had five and Tara Walters had three.
Addison Heidemann led Diller-Odell with 16 points while Mad Meyerle had eight, Madeline Swanson had seven, Lilly Swanson and Karli Heidemann had three each and Mallory Denner had two.
Sterling improves to 15-6 and will play top seeded Sacred Heart in the subdistrict final at 7 p.m. Thursday night in Falls City. Sacred Heart advanced by defeating Lewiston 74-32.
Diller-Odell's falls to 11-8 and will await to see where they land in the district final scenario.