Freeman, JCC advance to subdistrict final

Zadie Plager and Saylor Rother led the way for JCC with seven points each while Morgan Moran had six, Ava Berkebile and Emma Swanda had five each, Jordan Albrecht and Madelyn Harrifeld had four each and Hayley Neeman had three.

Wilber-Clatonia was led by Aspen Oliver's seven points while Valerie Johnson had five, Rylee Sand and Nevaeh Honea had four each, Jera Schuerman, Melody Novotny and Abby Rezny had three each and Claire Thompson had two.

JCC improves to 5-15 on the season while Wilber-Clatonia's season ends after posting a 5-17 record.

Southern advances to D1-2 final

The Southern Lady Raiders are in the finals of the D1-2 Subdistrict after defeating Johnson-Brock 44-29 at Weeping Water High School Tuesday night.

Southern jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the first quarter and led 16-7 at half time. They maintained a 27-19 after three quarters on their way to the 44-29 win.

Kaylee Klover led the way for the Raiders with 12 points while Callie Cooper had 10. Maddy Wegner had nine, Alaina Klover and Kendrea Troxel had five each and Tori Smith had three.

Southern will now play top-seeded Weeping Water at 6 p.m. Thursday night in the subdistrict final. Weeping Water advanced by defeated HTRS 50-33.