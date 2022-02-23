Freeman, JCC advance to subdistrict final

ADAMS -- Freeman and Johnson County Central will clash for the C2-1 Subdistrict title Thursday night in Adams.

Freeman, the No. 1 seed in the subdistrict, defeated fourth-seeded Southern 50-41 Tuesday night at Freeman High School.

The Falcons jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 31-8 at the half. Southern outscored Freeman 16-7 in the third quarter and 17-12 in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn't be enough as Freeman held on to win 50-41.

"The guys came out and really played well to start the game and we had good effort across the board," said Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin. "I may have been a little premature with praise at half time, but give Southern a lot of credit for battling back and cutting the game to single digits for most of the fourth quarter."

Carter Ruse led the way for Freeman with 20 points while Carter Niles had 13 points, Taylan Vetrovsky had seven points, Eli Delhay had six points and Hayden Jennings had four points.

McLaughlin said two quarter games can get them beat in the postseason and said they'll have to work on that.

"We will need to learn to have a little more competitive nature and find an urgency to get it done," McLaughlin said. "I know our team and the guys in the locker room will respond the right way from this game. We got some tough minded dudes and I don't doubt them for a second."

Southern was led by Brock Adams' 14 points while Simon Kuol had 13 points, Evan Saathoff had nine points, Cooper Warford had three points and Cysn Singleton scored two points.

Southern's season comes to an end after posting a 16-8 record.

Freeman will play in a subdistrict final against Johnson County Central at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

JCC, the No. 3 seed in the subdistrict, advanced by beating second-seeded Tri County 43-42 Tuesday night at Freeman High School.

Tri County led 12-9 after the first quarter, but the game was tied 18-18 at half time. JCC had a 31-29 lead after three quarters on their way to the 43-42 win.

Keegan Jones led the way for JCC with 16 points while Trey Holthus had 11 points, Jonathon Duncan had six points and Cam Schuster and Rodrigo Rivera had five points each.

Tri County was led by Carter Siems' 17 points. Chris Janssen had 10 points, Colton Jantzen had six points, Andrew Sasse had five points and Caden Bales had two points.

Tri County is now 18-6 on the season and could still potentially play in a district final game based on their standing in the power point standings.

Diller-Odell advances to D2-1 final

Diller-Odell advanced to the D2-1 Subdistrict final after defeating Sterling Tuesday night at Falls City Sacred Heart High School.

Diller-Odell, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, beat third-seeded Sterling 41-35.

The Griffins jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 22-14 at half time. They maintained a 29-25 lead after three quarters on their way to the 41-35 win.

Kaden Sutton led the way for Diller-Odell with 13 points while Nate Lyons had 12, Cooper Ebeling had seven, Cooper Morgan had five and Zach Warren had four points.

The Griffins will now play top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. Thursday night in the subdistrict final in Falls City. Sacred Heart reached they final by defeating Lewiston 73-15.

Sterling was led by Andrew Richardson's 12 points while Carson McAuliffe had 11 points, Kody Goracke had six points, Trenton Peery had four points and Garrett Hier had two points.

Sterling's season comes to an end after posting a 5-18 record.

Sunland subdistrict scores

AUBURN 68, WILBER-CLATONIA 20 Wilber-Clatonia 3 4 11 2 -- 20 Auburn 20 15 18 15 -- 68 Wilber-Clatonia--Combs 9, Rosentreader 5, Palmer 2, Kreshel 2, Zimmerman 1, Kzasicka 1. Auburn--Hudson 14, Roybal 11, Baltensperger 9, M. Binder 9, R. Binder 8, Ligouri 5, Gardner 3, Boden 3, Neinan 2, Lavigne 2, Leslie 2. FAIRBURY 55, FALLS CITY 45 Falls City 7 15 13 10 -- 45 Fairbury 12 9 18 16 -- 55 Falls City--Butrick 12, Strauss 11, Bredeneier 8, Craig 8, Farmer 6. Fairbury--Biehle 18, Smith 16, Grizzle 8, Jack. Martin 6, Starr 5, Jaco. Martin 2.

