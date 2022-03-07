Freeman knocked off by Amherst in state opener

LINCOLN -- The Freeman Falcons had state championship aspirations after entering the the tournament as the No. 1 seed in Class C2, but those hopes came crashing down Monday night.

Freeman fell to No. 8 seed Amherst 53-43 at Lincoln Northeast High School.

The Falcons led 13-11 in the first quarter and 21-20 at half time. Amherst would catch fire from three point land, though, in the third quarter and took a 35-29 lead going into the fourth.

Amherst then outscored Freeman 18-14 in the fourth quarter to get the 53-43 upset.

Carter Ruse led the way for Freeman with 16 points while Taylan Vetrovsky had 13, Carter Niles had eight, Eli Delhay had four and Hayden Jennings had two.

Amherst advances to the Class C2 State semifinals where they play the winner of Monday's late game between fourth-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic (22-3) and fifth-seeded Doniphan-Trumbull (21-3).

Freeman's season comes to an end after posting a 24-3 record.

The future is bright for Freeman, though, as they had no seniors on this years team, giving them high hopes to reach another state tournament next year.

