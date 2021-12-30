Freeman knocks off Sacred Heart in holiday tourney

ADAMS -- Freeman was able to rally late and knock off Class D2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart 35-34 Wednesday night to claim the Freeman Holiday Tournament Championship.

The Falcons trailed for most of the second half and trailed by as many as eight points early in the fourth quarter.

Sacred Heart still maintained a 34-29 with less than a minute remaining in the game, but a three point play by Freeman's Carter Ruse with 47.7 seconds left made it 34-32.

Freeman then got a quick steal and Taylon Vetrovksy was able to convert a three point play to give Freeman a 35-34 lead with 13.5 seconds left.

Sacred Heart had one last chance to win the game, but the Falcon defense would step up again to get a steal. They were able to dribble the clock out, ending the game and sparking a celebration in the middle of the court.

It's an early signature win for the young Freeman team, who came into the game with a 7-1 record and ranked No. 6 in Class C2. Sacred Heart, the defending Class D2 State Champion, was unbeaten going into the game.

Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin said the coaching staff has been challenging his team to go out and compete all year.

"When we needed it the most -- that last four minutes being down three possessions -- I thought the kids really competed," McLaughlin said. "We were able to get our hands on some balls and came away with some loose balls. The kids really needed a win like this. This was a tough, grind it out, physical and competitive game and the kids were able to get it done."

Tough defense has been a staple of both Freeman and Falls City Sacred Heart and Wednesday's game was no different as points were hard to come by. It was big defensive plays late that decided the game.

"I thought we were a lot more active that last four to six minutes," McLaughlin said of his defense. "We were more disruptive and our ball pressure was better. But these games are fun. Playing Sacred Heart is a game we always look forward to because we know their tradition and history. We're just happy our kids were up to the challenge."

On the offensive end, it was junior Carter Ruse leading the Falcons with 16 points, including seven points in the pivotal fourth quarter.

"I think in the third quarter, we felt like we left six to eight points out there from three foot and in," McLaughlin said. "The kids were more focused on finishing those in the fourth quarter and were anticipating that contact and got some and ones and played through it well."

Carter Niles had 10 points for Freeman while Taylan Vetrovsky had five points, including the big three point play at the end of the game that gave Freeman the lead. Eli Delhay had four points.

Freeman improves to 8-1 on the season while Sacred Heart falls to 7-1. The two teams could potentially meet up again in two weeks at the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice. The brackets for that tournament have not been released.

The Falcons' lone loss came against three time defending Class C1 State Champion Auburn on Dec. 17. McLaughlin said he likes what he's seen from his team so far this season.

"It's always tough coming back from moratorium and getting back into the flow, but I think this game did more for us than the first month and a half of the season," McLaughlin said. "It's a big confidence boost for us and hopefully this game is a stepping stone as we go through the rest of the season."

Other Sunland scores Boys ARLINGTON 38, FAIRBURY 36 Arlington 14 4 4 16 -- 38 Fairbury 4 8 5 19 -- 36 Arlington--Kirk 2, Grefe 5, Kaup 14, Smith 5, Nielsen 9, Faust 3. Fairbury--Smith 11, Grizzle 7, Martin 2, Biehl 14, Martin 2. CENTENNIAL 37, WILBER-CLATONIA 26 Wilber-Clatonia 11 9 3 3 -- 26 Centennial 14 3 6 14 -- 37 Wilber-Clatonia--stats not provided. Centennial--Ehlers 11, Hirschfeld 2, Bargen 17, Zimmer 3, Gumaer 4. FALLS CITY 57, STERLING 47 Sterling 11 15 12 9 -- 47 Falls City 10 19 12 16 -- 57 Sterling--Hier 2, Blessing 5, Peery 11, McAuliffe 16, Richardson 13. Falls City--Butrick 9, Farmer 3, Bredemeier 22, Strauss 16, Eickhoff 3, Craig 4. SOUTHERN 53, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 43 Johnson Co. Central 12 10 9 12 -- 43 Southern 11 19 8 15 -- 53 Johnson Co. Central--Holthus 5, Duncan 7, Speckmann 16, Barras-Carnagey 3, Schuster 12, Jones 6, Rivers 5. Southern--Saathoff 12, Singleton 3, Kuol 21, Warford 2, Pruneda 3, Adams 8, Swearingen 6. WEEPING WATER 51, HTRS 43 HTRS 12 9 12 10 -- 43 Weeping Water 10 12 14 15 -- 51 HRS--Knudson 17, Hunzeker 3, Schaardt 20, Frey 1, Stalder 2. Weeping Water--Wilson 6, Wash 12, Essary 3, Rhodes 2, Mortimer 6, Mogensen 13, Zeeb 9. Girls CENTENNIAL 37, WILBER-CLATONIA 24 Centennial 7 6 11 13 -- 37 Wilber-Clatonia 2 14 2 6 -- 24 Centennial--Horne 15, Fehlhafer 3, Naber 8, Payne 6, Stuhr 3, Bargen 2. Wilber-Clatonia--Woerner 2, Kotas 6, Schuerman 6, Musil 2, Thompson 4, Oliver 2, Ehlers 2. FAIRBURY 54, ARLINGTON 21 Arlington 5 9 1 6 -- 21 Fairbury 14 8 17 15 -- 54 Arlington--O'Daniel 2, Nielsen 3, Hilgenkamp 1, Miller 9, Shearer 2, Arp 2, Brenn 2. Fairbury--Mans 7, Robertson 8, M. Ohlde 10, Vocelka 9, I. Ohlde 2, McCord 12, Sipek 2, Kroeker 4. LOURDES CC 41, FREEMAN 24 Lourdes CC 17 8 7 9 -- 41 Freeman 4 9 4 7 -- 24 Lourdes CC--Rodriguez 1, Box 2, Heng 9, Ragland 5, Meyer 19, Madison 5. Freeman--Buhr 4, Haner 2, Stewart 2, Boyer 7, Mohler 7, Holland 2. NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 51, JCC 41 JCCl 7 14 9 11 -- 41 Nebraska Christian 10 20 13 8 -- 51 JCC--Cabrales 8, Berkebile 16, Sterup 7, Swanda 4, Albrecht 2, Harrifeld 4. Nebraska Christian--Sh. McHargue 10, Si. McHargue 2, Flynn 6, Griess 14, Bruning 5, Seip 14. SOUTHERN 40, THAYER CENTRAL 30 Southern 9 13 8 10 -- 40 Thayer Central 6 4 11 9 -- 30 Southern--Klovis 2, Troxel 9, Wegner 1, Cooper 17, Short 11. Thayer Central--Tietjen 13, Huhman 6, Bowman 2, Wiedel 7, Hergott 2. STERLING 47, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 42 Sterling 12 7 13 15 -- 47 Parkview Christian 8 13 17 4 -- 42 Sterling--Richardson 8, Lasserty 1, Ludemann 19, Harms 4, Bolte 15. Parkview Christian--De Sousa 15, Smith 7, Dos Santos 20. CONESTOGA 77, HTRS 33 Conestoga 12 19 17 12 -- 60 HTRS 7 8 12 6 -- 33 Conestoga--Parriott 3, Zimmerman 4, Steckler 7, Watson 9, Yost 4, Ackerman 6, Batt 2, Madsen 10, Gansemer 15. HTRS--Howe 7, Shafer 6, Schaardt 10, Hardesty 1, Bredemeier 9.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.