Freeman, Norris eliminated from state

HASTINGS -- The Freeman and Norris softball teams both fell in elimination games Thursday at the NSAA State Softball Tournament in Hastings.

Freeman lost to Hastings St. Cecelia 14-5 in five innings in the Class C bracket. The Lady Falcons fell behind 6-0 after three innings, but rallied for five runs in the fifth inning to make a game of it.

Hayleigh Shubert got the rally started with a one out single and Kyla Davison doubled to put runners at second and third.

With two outs, Kloey Johnson's RBI single scored the first run. Cassie Klein then walked to load the bases and Dakota Haner's two-RBI double made it 6-3. Madison Gee's two RBI single made it 6-5.

Hastings St. Cecelia responded with eight runs in the fifth inning to win the game 14-5 in five innings. St. Cecelia had two home runs in the fifth inning and three home runs total in the game.

Freeman had eight hits in the game. Dakota Haner had a double, a single and two RBI's. Madison Gee had two singles and two RBI's. Davison had a douuble and Johnson, Shubert and Adi Little had a single each.

Paige Mahler pitched the entire game for Freeman, striking out three and walking three.

Freema finishes the season with a 22-9. Their appearance at state was their first in school history.

In the Class B bracket, Norris lost their elimination game to Northwest 15-1.

Northwest scored six runs in the first inning, six runs in the second inning and three runs in the third inning to open a 15-0. Norris managed their lone run in the bottom of the third before the game was called due to the run rule.

Norris had three hits in the game, all singles. Alexis Bryan had a single and an RBI while Maisie Brown had a single and a run scored. Lenah Hillis also had a single.

Jacee Carlow pitched 1.2 innings while Teagen Bade and Lenah Hilllis pitched two-thirds of an inning each.

Norris' season comes to an end after posting a 17-16 record.

