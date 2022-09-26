Freeman picks up road win at JCC

Thunderbird Field in Tecumseh on the Johnson County Central campus was the setting for a clash of the home Thunderbirds and the Freeman Falcons.

Cool, damp and later foggy weather conditions greeted a full stadium of Thunderbird fans.

The guest Falcons would ultimately capture a 36-26 victory.

Led by senior quarterback Carter Ruse, the Falcons began the game with a methodical 19-play, time consuming drive capped off by a Carter Niles 7 yard run for the Falcon score. After a Ruse swing pass to Gabe Goes for the two-point conversion, the Falcons took an 8-0 lead with 4:43 left in the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Freeman's kicker boomed a kick to the Thunderbird’s goal line, but Ivan Arellano took the ball and burst up the middle to set the Thunderbirds up on their own 30-yard line.

Senior Brandon Speckman began the game at quarterback. Speckman and running back Tanner Woods led the drive down the field with tough runs and a critical fourth down conversion. On first and 10 at their own 26-yard line, Woods was stuffed at the line by Freeman's Kellen Anderson.

On second down, Speckman dropped deep into the pocket and connected with Keegan Jones on a pass for the touchdown. The two-point conversion failed and the quarter ended with a Falcon 8-6 lead.

To start the second quarter, the Falcons defense stepped up big, forcing a punt by Ruse who hit a beautiful punt, pinning the Thunderbirds near the goal line. On first down, Speckman was sacked in the end zone for a Falcon safety, moving the lead to 10-6 at the 9:46 mark in the second quarter.

The Falcons received the punt by the Thunderbirds and took advantage of the safety as Ruse dropped deep into the pocket and then nailed Goes on a deep route for a touchdown, putting the Falcons up 16-6. The two-point conversion failed, and the Falcons had the lead with 7:26 left in the half.

The Falcons then kicked deep to Levi Mahoney-Borgman, who scampered down the right sideline all the way to the end zone. The two-point conversion failed but the Thunderbirds closed the score to 16-12.

The Falcons quickly responded, marching the ball down the field. Aided by a personal foul, the Falcons, behind runs by Speckman and several shorts passes, the Falcons were set up with first and goal. Speckman called his own number and burst into the end zone for the score. Speckman then hit Niles on a pass to convert the two-point conversion to put the Falcons up 24-12 with 4:06 left in the half.

The Thunderbirds then turned to Wesley Swanson to take over at quarterback. The freshman led the team down field and completed a pass to Speckman to set up a first down at the Falcon’s 13-yard line. He then connected with Jones on a pass to the end zone for a Thunderbird touchdown. The two-point conversion was good, and the Thunderbirds closed the score to 24-20.

The Falcons were unable to gain a first down and Ruse boomed a punt setting the Thunderbirds up on their own 35-yard line. After missing a near completion at the goal line, Swanson then threw a deep pass hitting Wyatt Lunderman for the touchdown, giving the Thunderbirds the lead going into the half at 26-24.

The teams traded possession to start the second half. Ruse drove the Falcons down the field, completing a pass to Nate Eisenbarth. He then took a keeper and set the team up a first and goal at the 5-yard line. He then hit a wide-open Brandon Jurgens for the score. The two-point conversion was no good, but the Falcons regained the lead at 30-26.

The two teams traded punches in the final quarter as a heavy fog moved int the area. Ruse, again showing his skills at quarterback, led the Falcons down the field and with 48 seconds left, he hit Niles for the final score, securing the win for the Falcons with a 36-26 final.

Freeman coach Travis Andreaasen cited that turnovers were a major factor in the game

“With the grass, the rain, and the fog we thought that turnovers were going to be a big deal," Andreasen said. "The fact that we didn’t turn it over and they did was the difference in the ball game.”

Thunderbird Coach Ryan Haughton also cited the turnovers as major factor in the game.

“We played hard enough to win the game but just didn’t get the finish," Haughton said.

Both teams head on the road next Friday as the Falcons travel to Wymore Southern and the Thunderbirds head to Palmyra.

Other Sunland football scores

Malcolm 48, Tri County 0

Parkview Christian 59, Sterling 20

Diller-Odell 48, HTRS 44

Pawnee City 64, Lewiston 27

Lincoln Lutheran 56, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Meridian 48, Dorchester 34

Thayer Central 36, Southern 6

Fillmore Central 47, Fairbury 13

Hanover 52, Blue Valley 6

Marysville 30, Concordia 6