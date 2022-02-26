Freeman punches ticket to state

ADAMS -- The Freeman Falcons are heading back to the state tournament after a convincing district final win over Oakland-Craig.

Freeman, the No. 2 overall seed in Class C2, defeated 15th-seeded Oakland-Craig 54-32 Saturday night at Freeman High School in Adams.

The Falcons were out-sized by Oakland-Craig, but it didn't matter as Freeman's stifling defense would yield just 16 points in the first half as Freeman built a 33-16 lead.

They then extended their lead to 45-25 in the third quarter and then coasted to the 54-32 win from there.

Carter Ruse was a force underneath for the Falcons, scoring a game leading 21 points. Carter Niles had 10 points in the game -- all in the first half. Taylon Vetrovsky had eight, Eli Delhay had seven, Brandon Jurgens had six and Kolby Mahler had two.

Freeman will await to see the day and time of their first state tournament game, which is scheduled to start on March 7.

Check back later for updates to this story, including comments from Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin.

