Freeman softball sweeps home triangular

PICKRELL -- The Freeman softball team swept a pair of home games Thursday night at the Zion Lutheran Church ball field near Pickrell.

In the first game of a triangular, Freeman defeated Fillmore Central 8-0 in five innings.

The Falcons scored two runs in the first inning, three runs in the third inning and three runs in the fifth inning to get the win.

Paige Mahler pitched all five innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out eight and walking four.

The Falcon offense had five hits in the game. Dakota Haner had a triple, two RBI's and two runs scored. Madison Gee had a single and three RBI's. Cassie Klein had a single and three runs scored. Hayleigh Shubert had a single, an RBI and two runs scored and Autumn Schoen had a single and an RBI.

Freeman won their second game of the triangular 12-1 in four innings over Wilber-Clatonia.

The Lady Falcons scored five runs in the first inning, one run in the second inning, two runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning.

Dakota Haner pitched all four innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking none.