Freeman softball sweeps home triangular

PICKRELL -- The Freeman softball team swept a pair of home games Thursday night at the Zion Lutheran Church ball field near Pickrell.
In the first game of a triangular, Freeman defeated Fillmore Central 8-0 in five innings.
The Falcons scored two runs in the first inning, three runs in the third inning and three runs in the fifth inning to get the win.
Paige Mahler pitched all five innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out eight and walking four.
The Falcon offense had five hits in the game. Dakota Haner had a triple, two RBI's and two runs scored. Madison Gee had a single and three RBI's. Cassie Klein had a single and three runs scored. Hayleigh Shubert had a single, an RBI and two runs scored and Autumn Schoen had a single and an RBI.
Freeman won their second game of the triangular 12-1 in four innings over Wilber-Clatonia.
The Lady Falcons scored five runs in the first inning, one run in the second inning, two runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning.
Dakota Haner pitched all four innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking none.
Freeman had eight hits against Wilber-Clatonia. Kloey Johnson had two triples, two RBI's and two runs scored. Cassie Klein had two singles, an RBI and a run scored Caryss Jurgens had a triple, an RBI and a run scored and Autumn Schoen had a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.
Adding a single each was Madison Gee and Cassidy Denney.
In the third game of the triangular, Fillmore Central defeated Wilber-Clatonia 12-4.
Freeman is now 8-3 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Falls City Invite. Wilber-Clatnia is 2-10 on the season and will also be traveling to the Falls City Invite on Saturday.
Lady O gets road win over Seward
The Beatrice softball team traveled to Seward on Thursday and won 4-1.
The Lady O scored single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. In the second inning, Laney Workman was hit by a pitch and moved to second on Jaidyn Vanschoiack's single. She would eventually score on Avery Barnard's RBI single to make it 1-0.
In the third inning, Riley Schwisow led off with a walk, stole second and went to third on a dropped third strike. Paisley Belding's RBI single made it 2-0.
In the fourth inning, Jane DeBoer connected for a lead off solo home run to make it 3-0. Tavia Hausman then duplicated that with a lead off solo home run in the fifth inning, making it 4-0.
Seward got their lone run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-1, but that would be all they'd get.
Schwisow pitched all seven innings for Beatrice, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out seven and walking three.
Jane DeBoer led the way for the Lady O with a home run and a single while Avery Barnard had two singles. Tavia Hausman had a home run while Paisley Belding, Riley Schwisow and Jaidyn Vanschoiack had a single each.
Beatrice is now 9-3 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Nebraska City.
Other Sunland scores
Auburn 18, Southern 6
Fairbury 11, Milford 3
Omaha Skutt 10, Norris 1