The Freeman softball team is off to a 4-0 start after winning their home invite on Saturday at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln.

The Lady Falcons opened the tournament with a 14-2 win in three innings over Platteview.

Offensively, Dakota Haner led the way with two home runs and six RBI's in the game. Taelyn Lang had a triple, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Kloey Johnson had two singles, an RBI and three runs scored. Kyla Davison had a home run and two RBI's. Cassie Klein had a single and two run scored. Sydney Lenners had a triple and a run scored.

Lenners pitched 2.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out five and walking two. Dakota Haner faced one batter and recorded an out.

Freeman followed up that win with a 12-0 win over South Sioux City in three innings. The Lady Falcons scored all 12 runs in the first inning.

Freeman had five hits in the game. Leyton Lueders had a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Taelyn Lang had a double, two RBI's and a run scored. Hunter Haner had a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Kloey Johnson and Nevaeh Niles had a single each.

Dakota Haner pitched two innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out four and walking none. Taelyn Lang pitched one perfect inning, striking out one.

In the third game, Freeman defeated Northwest 11-0 in four innings. Freeman pounded out 15 hits in the game.

Hunter Haner had three singles, an RBI and a run scored. Sydney Lenners had a double, a single, four RBI's and one run scored. Kloey Johnson had a double, a single, two RBI's and two runs scored. Dakota Haner had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Cassie Klein had two singles and two runs scored. Taelyn Lang had a double, Kyla Davison had a triple and Nevaeh Niles had a single.

Taelyn Lang pitched four innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out three and walking none.

Freeman improves to 4-0 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Ashland-Greenwood.

Other Sunland softball scores Aquinas 7, Southern 0 York 12, Fairbury 2 Cozad 7, Fairbury 2 GICC 11, Fairbury 0 Milford 12, Wilber-Clatonia 0 Nebraska City 12, Wilber-Clatonia 0 Cass 20, Wilber-Clatonia 1