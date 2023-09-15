The Freeman Lady Falcons one two tight games over Johnson County Central to capture the MUDECAS Volleyball championship.

Freeman, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, beat No. 5 seed JCC 25-22, 27-25 Thursday night at the Truman Center on the Campus of Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

Both sets came down to the very end, but the Falcons were able to outlast JCC in both sets.

Freeman coach Lexi Holland said her team's ability to bounce back after late runs by JCC in both sets shows the team's character.

"JCC is a good team and we already had a close game with them just 10 days ago," Holland said. "So we knew it wasn't going to be a cake walk, so it was good to see my girls fight, come back and persevere."

Freeman built a 22-16 lead in the first set, but JCC fought all the way back to make it 24-22. A kill by Alicia Johansen finally put the set away 25-22.

The Falcons trailed for most of the second set, but with the score 19-17, they would score three straight points to take a 20-19 lead.

The score was tied at 22-22 before Freeman scored two straight points to open a 24-22 lead. JCC fought back to tie it at 24-24 and then again at 25-25 before Freeman scored two straight points to win 27-25.

"I feel like we were able to run our middles and just have more energy," Holland said. "They are a good team, so we had to use our shots and make sure our passing was on point to get over those humps."

Alicia Johansen came up big for Freeman with nine kills in the match, including six in the second set. She had a kill and an ace to close out the second set.

"Alicia is an amazing player who we can put anywhere on the court," Holland said. "She's also a leader. She's a person who is going to get our team going, so it was good to see her have a good night and I expect nothing less from her."

Ruby Hindera had five kills for Freeman, Rilyn Otto had four kills and Lily Wiese had three kills.

Ashley Beethe led the way for JCC with 12 kills by Harley Lubben had six kills and Kali Drake had four kills.

Freeman improves to 12-2 on the season and just recently cracked the top 10. They rank No. 9 in Class C2 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star rankings. The Falcons will return to action on Tuesday when they host a triangular with Falls City and Weeping Water.

Holland hopes winning a MUDECAS championship can be a springboard for the team going forward.

"This is huge for us," Holland said. "My girls' confidence is probably through the moon right now, but they also have to understand that we have work to do. This is a great starting point, but it's just a starting point. We have more work to do."

Johnson County Central falls to 17-5 on the season and will return to action next Thursday when they travel to Wymore to take on Southern.

In a recap of the rest of Thursday's MUDECUS action, Falls City Sacred Heart won the B Division championship over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 25-23, 26-24.

In the B Division third place match earlier in the day, Tri County defeated Sterling 22-25, 25-15, 25-18. In the B division consolation match, Pawnee City defeated Parkview Christian 25-18, 27-29, 25-10.

In the A division third place match, Meridian defeated Palmyra in straight sets 25-10, 25-17. In the A Division consolation match, Johnson-Brock defeated Diller-Odell 25-15, 25-20.

2023 MUDECAS Tournament Jane White All-Tournament Teams A Division First Team Alicia Johansen, Freeman Ashley Beethe, JCC Arely Cabrales, JCC Ruby Hindera, Freeman Rilyn Otto, Freeman Jaala Stewart, Meridian A Division Honorable Mention Sunnie Rother, JCC Ruby Goes, Freeman Natalie Knippelmyer, Johnson-Brock Haylie Vollman, Palmyra Taryn Ottemann, Johnson-Brock Jaylee Sobotka, Meridian Rylie Walter, Palmyra Baileigh Vilda, Diller-Odell Savann Krupicka, EMF Hayley Silva, BDS B Division First Team Jentry Lechtenberg, FCSH Avery Dierberger, HTRS MaKinley Scholl, FCSH Laramie Glathar, HTRS Dayee Witt, FCSH Ella Clark, Tri County B Division Honorable Mention Jaylie McNealy, HTRS Lexi Brewer, FCSH Ellie Lafferty, Sterling Lauren Harms, Sterling Adrian deKoning, Pawnee City Alaina Kopf, Tri County Madi Fender, Pawnee City Jada Smith, Parkview Christian Jenna Farney, Southern Leah Christian, Lewiston