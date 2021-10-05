Freeman to host district final despite loss

WAHOO -- The Freeman Lady Falcons had the tough task of facing the No. 1 ranked team in Class C Monday in the C-3 Subdistrict final.

The Lady Falcons, who are ranked No. 5 in Class C, fell to No. 1 Bishop Neumann 10-2 Monday at Hackberry Softball Complex in Wahoo.

Despite the loss, Freeman will still host a district final game on Friday due to their position in the wildcard standings. Freeman is the No. 7 seed in Class C and they will host No. 10 seed Gothenberg at Zion Lutheran Church ball field near Pickrell.

That district final will be a best-of-three series with the winner advance to the Class C State Tournament. The start time for that series is yet to be announced.

Bishop Neumann jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first against the Falcons on Monday. Freeman would answer with two runs in the top of the second to tie it, but Neumann would score three runs in second, one run in the third, three runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth to get the 10-2 win in five innings.

Freeman had four hits in the game. Autumn Schoen had a double, an RBI and a run scored while Madison Gee, Hayleigh Shubert and Kyla Davison had a single each.

Paige Mahler pitched 2.2 innings while Dakota Haner pitched 1.2 innings. The Lady Falcons committed five errors defensively.

Freeman reached the subdistrict final by defeating Southern 8-0 in five innings.

The Lady Falcons scored a run in the second inning, a run in the third inning, five runs in the fourth inning and a run in the fifth inning.

Dakota Haner had a home run, a double, three RBI's and a run scored while Autumn Schoen had a home run, a single, three RBI's and a run scored.

Aspyn Haner had a single and a run scored and Madison Gee had a single, an RBI and a run scored.

Paige Mahler pitched four innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out nine and walking none. Dakota Haner pitched a hitless fifth inning.

Southern's season comes to an end with the loss. Freeman is 20-7 on the season as they enter their district final game.

The Fairbury softball team is also likely to play in a district final game despite a loss to Highway 91 in the C-6 Subdistrict final.

The Lady Jeffs are 14-16 on the season and will still play in a district final on Friday. They have earned the No. 15 seed and they will travel to second-seeded Hastings St. Cecelia. That will also be a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to state.

In the subdistrict final, Highway 91 scored two runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth inning and one run in the sixth inning. The Lady Jeffs' lone run came in the sixth.

Fairbury had four hits in the game -- all singles. Casidy Sipek, Izzy Ohlde, Jami Mans and Jayden Tracy had a single each.

Jami Mans pitched all six innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out three and walking three. The Fairbury defense committed four errors in the game.

Fairbury reached the subdistrict final by defeating Pierce 15-7. Fairbury trailed 7-6 in the game before scoring nine runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Jami Mans had a double, a single, four RBI's and two runs scored. Casidy Sipek had a home run, three RBI's and one run scored. Cobie Cole had a single, two RBI's and two runs scored while Izzy Ohlde had a single, two RBI's and two runs scored. Anna York had two singles and two runs scored.

Fairbury benefited from four walks and four errors by Pierce in the game.

Jami Mans pitched all six innings, giving up seven runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out three and walking three. Fairbury won the game despite committing six errors.

Wilber-Clatonia played in the C-5 Subdistrict, which was hosted by Malcolm. The Lady Wolverines lost to Malcolm 13-1, bringing their season to an end.

