Freeman, Tri County both fall at state

The Crusaders have made a state tournament appearance four consecutive seasons and finished runner-up last year.

Freeman was led in scoring by Josiah Wallman's 15 points while Holden Ruse had nine, Carter Ruse had five, Wyatt Currie had four and Taylan Vetrovsky and Carter Niles had two each.

Grand Island CC advanced with a 58-29 victory over Tri County, also played at Northeast.

“I talked during the week, having experience down here doesn't necessarily guarantee you a victory,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “Nor does it guarantee you a loss. But we do have the experience and we had to use knowledge of how the day is going to go in our favor.

“I remember coming down here our first year and we felt rushed. … We didn't have that (Wednesday) and I think that is a benefit when you know how the day is going to go. It was smooth for us in pregame and so I felt like we were under a good mindset and ready to go.”

Tri County was led by Carter Siems' 10 points while Cole Siems had eight, Colten Jantzen had six, Logan Larson had three and Gavin Weichel had two.

Grand Island CC and Hartington CC will square off at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.