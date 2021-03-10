Freeman, Tri County both fall at state

Freeman's Josiah Wallman had the hot hand Wednesday with five three-pointers, but it was Hartington Cedar Catholic that changed the outcome.
The No. 10 Trojans (20-6) mounted a fourth-quarter rally punctuated by Myles Thoene's go-ahead three-pointer with 1:26 left, a lead it held for a 40-37 win in a Class C-1 boys state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
“Somebody had to make a play and we were just so close the whole game to getting over the hump and getting the lead back,” Thoene said. “I was open so I took the shot and it went in. That's what we work for.”
It was not the only time the Trojans battled back — they also erased a 16-8 first-quarter deficit after Wallman hit four three-pointers in the opening frame.
“We kept working,” Hartington CC coach Matt Steffen said. “I think our press was giving (Freeman) trouble the whole game. We really emphasized in trying to put some pressure on them without giving up any easy baskets on the back end. We finally hit some shots and I think they were pretty hot early on, for sure. I'm sure (Wallman) is capable of shooting that way, but we played really well today.”
It was the first time for Hartington CC and Freeman in the state tournament since 2015. The Trojans advance to take on No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic in Thursday's semifinals.
The Crusaders have made a state tournament appearance four consecutive seasons and finished runner-up last year.
Freeman was led in scoring by Josiah Wallman's 15 points while Holden Ruse had nine, Carter Ruse had five, Wyatt Currie had four and Taylan Vetrovsky and Carter Niles had two each.
Grand Island CC advanced with a 58-29 victory over Tri County, also played at Northeast.
“I talked during the week, having experience down here doesn't necessarily guarantee you a victory,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “Nor does it guarantee you a loss. But we do have the experience and we had to use knowledge of how the day is going to go in our favor.
“I remember coming down here our first year and we felt rushed. … We didn't have that (Wednesday) and I think that is a benefit when you know how the day is going to go. It was smooth for us in pregame and so I felt like we were under a good mindset and ready to go.”
Tri County was led by Carter Siems' 10 points while Cole Siems had eight, Colten Jantzen had six, Logan Larson had three and Gavin Weichel had two.
Grand Island CC and Hartington CC will square off at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Freeman's season comes to an end after posting a 21-5 record. It was the final game for seniors Josiah Wallman, Wyatt Currie, Holden Ruse and Marcus Osterhaus.